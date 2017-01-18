Lauren R. Weinstein
Cartoon: Normel Person
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.
Comments
Get the Theater Newsletter
Get a rundown of upcoming theater events and ticket deals in New York.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
The Book Of Mormon (New York, NY)
TicketsWed., Jan. 18, 7:00pm
-
Hamilton (NY)
TicketsWed., Jan. 18, 8:00pm
-
Hamilton (NY)
TicketsThu., Jan. 19, 7:00pm
-
The Book Of Mormon (New York, NY)
TicketsThu., Jan. 19, 7:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!