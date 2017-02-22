menu

Designer Caroline Ventura Finds Wardrobe Inspiration in Seinfeld's Elaine Benes


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Designer Caroline Ventura Finds Wardrobe Inspiration in Seinfeld's Elaine Benes

Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 1 p.m.
By Alice Hines
Vienna Yellow Sazy hat, $234, Clyde at clyde.world; white ribbed T-shirt, $9.99, Uniqlo at uniqlo.com; no. 8 work jacket, Index-Series at index-series.com; Feldman sunglasses, $380, Oliver Peoples at barneys.com; Meridia pants, $295, Apiece Apart at apieceapart.com; Annacis perforated leather derby shoes, $139, Louise et Cie at lordandtaylor.com; women’s sheer anklet socks, $7, Hue at macys.com; model’s own jewelry, Brvtvs at brvtvs.com.
Vienna Yellow Sazy hat, $234, Clyde at clyde.world; white ribbed T-shirt, $9.99, Uniqlo at uniqlo.com; no. 8 work jacket, Index-Series at index-series.com; Feldman sunglasses, $380, Oliver Peoples at barneys.com; Meridia pants, $295, Apiece Apart at apieceapart.com; Annacis perforated leather derby shoes, $139, Louise et Cie at lordandtaylor.com; women’s sheer anklet socks, $7, Hue at macys.com; model’s own jewelry, Brvtvs at brvtvs.com.
Photograph by Bridget Fleming. Makeup by Chris Colbeck using Laura Mercier. Hair by Nicolas Eldin using Bumble and Bumble. Styling by Louise Sturcken.
A A

As the designer behind the jewelry line Brvtvs and co-owner of the West Village design store Calliope, Caroline Ventura wears a lot of hats — but never too many frills. “I try to keep it minimal,” she says. “Basically, I find pieces I love and wear the shit out of them.” Ventura, a native of Los Angeles, has the sass of her adoptive home: “That one store I was telling you about,” reads the signboard outside Calliope one afternoon. A busy day might include metalworking at her jewelry studio in the diamond district, sketching and painting at home, and walking her dog, Darryl, named for Eighties rocker Daryl Hall. “My clothes need to be able to get dirty and comfy,” says Ventura. “I channel Elaine Benes from Seinfeld. She’s feminine but never dresses like a quote-unquote woman. And she’s a bit loudmouthed and says what she thinks.”

The shirt: “I troll eBay and Etsy for vintage Liz Claiborne linen button-downs.”

The shoe: “Never heels. My go-to shoe is a men’s shoe, like an oxford. That’s a place I love a bit of color. For instance, I have a beautiful lilac lace-up pair from Dieppa Restrepo.”

The jewelry: “All my own stuff. Not out of vanity, but out of utility. I want to make sure it works well and is comfortable — I’m testing it.”

Upcoming Events

The jacket: “I usually wear a chore jacket. I like that they have these little patch pockets in the front where I can put my tools.”

The pant: “I have short legs compared to my torso, so high-waisted jeans are my friend. I have an insanely comfy pair from Imogene and Willie. And I love vintage Levis. I was wearing them long before every girl in New York — there’s proof on the internet!”

The color: “I like to wear all one tone. All white, all black, all navy, all burgundy.”

The takeaway: “There’s not one bold thing that’s my signature — it really is a uniform. I find confidence in the comfort of that.”

Alice Hines

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >