How Dave Malloy Adapted 'War and Peace' Into an Electrifying Musical

Racial Histories Repeat in 'Party People' and 'Death of the Last Black Man'


How Dave Malloy Adapted 'War and Peace' Into an Electrifying Musical

Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at 2:15 p.m.
By Tara Isabella Burton
Chad Batka
Chad Batka
How do you adapt one of the greatest — and longest — works of nineteenth-century Russian literature into a two-and-a-half-hour sung-through musical? If you're composer-lyricist Dave Malloy, you don't. Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 is not a straight adaptation of Tolstoy's War and Peace but rather a rock-opera, meta-theatrical retelling of a seventy-page portion in the novel's midsection.

Comet first opened in 2012 at Ars Nova, followed by a 2013 run at Kazino, a purpose-built tent in the Meatpacking District. In anticipation of its Broadway arrival, the Voice caught up with Malloy to learn how he refashioned a famous (and infamously long) novel for his biggest stage yet.

How did you decide which part of the source text to adapt?

It was never, "Oh, I wanna make a musical of War and Peace, what section should I do?" It was actually quite the opposite. When I first read the book, this section immediately screamed out to me. There's something so beautiful about watching both Natasha and Pierre have these parallel [but] very different crises. She's a young woman having a romantic crisis and he's a middle-aged man having an existential crisis. [The parallel] spoke to me as a [structurally] perfect musical. I almost couldn't believe that no one had done it yet. Tolstoy had kind of done [it] for me.

Because the idea of two lovers in a romantic story is more familiar to a contemporary audience, was telling Pierre's philosophical tale a challenge?

The music does do a lot of that work for you. You can get away with doing more internal soul-searching and soliloquy that I think would be harder in a straight play. It was very juicy and exciting for me — like, why shouldn't we be addressing these existential and spiritual issues in a Broadway show? Alongside the, you know, trashy romantic parts of War and Peace [laughs]. That's part of what I love about War and Peace. Simultaneously, there is a trashy romance, a philosophical treatise, a military history essay — there's all these elements.

Some of the lyrics include verbatim chunks of Tolstoy's text. How did that model for the libretto come about?

I come from an experimental theater background, so for me the great experiment of putting War and Peace onstage wasn't just telling the story but [putting] Tolstoy's voice onstage, because what makes Tolstoy such an incredible writer isn't just the action or the dialogue but the psychology, the way he micro-analyzes the smallest gestures. It [puts] a level of distance between the performer and the character that I think is really juicy, allowing us to inhabit both nineteenth-century Russia and twenty-first-century New York at the same time.

Comet started as a small-scale dinner-theater production. What changes did you make to the structure of the show because of the scale of a Broadway transfer?

There's way less change than you'd think. We've been diligent in keeping the immersive and intimate feel intact. That was our main priority: everything we can do to make sure audience members are having this intimate, communal experience. Tolstoy is telling a story that includes all of humanity. He talks about the czar and the lowliest troika driver. So we always wanted the audience [to be] part of the story, too. We're not just telling the story through the actors. We really wanted the audience to be a part of life.

