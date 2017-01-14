Join Thousands of Artists and Writers To Protect Free Expression in Trump's America

Protesters outside Trump Tower. C.S. Muncy for The Village Voice

Donald Trump doesn't read books. “I never have. I’m always busy doing a lot. Now I’m more busy, I guess, than ever before," he said this past summer. Last week Trump refused to answer questions from a CNN reporter, and called him "fake news". His reliable surrogate, Newt Gingrich, later suggested that as president, Trump could "close down the elite press."

On Sunday afternoon, thousands of writers and artists will assemble in front of the New York Public Library's main branch at 5th Avenue and 42nd Street to "defend free expression, reject hate crimes and uphold truth in the face of lies and misinformation" in a demonstration called Writers Resist: #LouderTogether.

The event, organized in part by PEN America, will feature readings of "inaugural" poems from poet laureates Rita Dove and Robert Pinsky. Other writers and artists also on the program: Masha Gessen, Amy Goodman, Andrew Solomon, and Art Spiegelman.

Readings will begin at 2 p.m. on the steps of the NYPL and last roughly an hour, according to the event's organizers. Afterwards, some attendees will march north to Trump Tower to present a petition demanding that the president-elect respect and defend the First Amendment rights of all Americans.

Register for the event and see the full list of writers and other attendees here. The demonstration will also be streaming live here.

Sunday's forecast is clear and sunny in the low 40s.

Disclosure: The Voice's owner, Peter Barbey, underwrites PEN America's Freedom to Write award.

