My New York: Three City Style Influencers Reveal Their Favorite Local Spots

?Deepsea indigo crepe de chine neck tie blouse, $538, AwaveAwake at Fairlight NYC; striped twisted tie sandal, $330, Tommy Hilfiger at usa. tommy.com; Tullah trousers in salt cotton twill, $220, Skodia at skodia.au; apron, $18 at bonnieslotnickcookbooks.com. Photograph by Rebecca Greenfield. Styling by Louise Sturcken. Makeup by Min Min Ma. Hair by Ashley Rubell using Ouai Haircare. Photographed at Bonnie Slotnick Cookbook Shop, NYC.

Melia Marden

Owner/chef, the Smile

I actually love the coffee at the Smile (26 Bond Street, Manhattan, thesmilenyc.com) and Smile to Go (22 Howard Street, Manhattan, thesmilenyc.com). We use Counter Culture, and they have a great barista training facility right near Smile to Go. I start my workday with a skim cappuccino. I think I'm the last person in the city who still drinks skim milk.

I like Discovery Wines on Avenue B (16 Avenue B, Manhattan, discoverywines.com). The staff are really nice and give good offbeat recommendations. I have a date with my husband to go get the perfect martinis at Angel's Share (8 Stuyvesant Street, Manhattan, angelssharenyc.com) the second I stop breastfeeding.

I go to Gene Sarcinello at Takamichi Hair (263 Bowery, Manhattan, takamichihair.com). He's really good with wavy/curly hair. I followed him from another salon because he's the only stylist I've ever been to where I actually like the way my hair looks right after it's cut.

You can't go in Bonnie Slotnik Cookbooks (28 East 2nd Street, Manhattan, bonnieslotnickcookbooks.com) and not buy something — she has an amazing selection of beautiful and eccentric vintage cookbooks as well as vintage menus and housewares. Perfect for gifts. If you have no idea what to get someone, you will always find something at Mast Books (66 Avenue A, Manhattan, mastbooks.com). A highly curated selection of vintage and new books with a focus on striking cover art. They have a small but very interesting selection of children's books as well as first editions and prints.

I feel like places like Odd Eye (524 East 5th Street, Manhattan, oddeyenyc.com) don't open often anymore — two young guys selling a very personal take on mostly Seventies-to-Nineties furniture, tableware, and oddities. It feels like a passion project, and unfortunately it's very close to my house, so I'll probably buy way too much stuff there. At Mulberry Iconic Magazines (188 Mulberry Street, Manhattan, iconicmagazines.com) they have every magazine you could possibly want, including Cherry Bombe and World of Interiors (the U.K. version).

Credo (9 Prince Street, Manhattan, credobeauty.com) specializes in clean ethical beauty products — I like that it's a limited selection so you don't get overwhelmed with a million products. Star Shoe & Watch Repair (74 Bleecker Street, Manhattan, shoerepairshopnyc.com) is very reliable and they have a great classic shoe repair interior. I take all my new flats to get rubber soles put on so they don't wear out instantly.

?Cardigan, $425, A De?tacher at adetacher.com; sheer ruffled skirt, $495, Coach; Claire Mary Jane high heel pumps, $110, MICHAEL Michael Kors at michaelkors.com; revolutionary sheer tights, $19.99, Natori at c21stores.com; model’s own jewelry at Bijulesnyc.com. Photograph by Rebecca Greenfield. Styling by Louise Sturcken. Makeup by Min Min Ma. Hair by Ashley Rubell using Ouai Haircare. Photographed at Loosie Rouge, Williamsburg.

Aura Friedman

Colorist at Sally Hershberger

Ph7 Nail Couture in Williamsburg (227 Grand Street, Brooklyn, ph7nailcouture.com) has the best massage chairs — they're super strong! Love the Cortado at Black Brick Coffee in Williamsburg (300 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, blackbrickcoffee.com). D.O.C. Wine Shop (147 Broadway, Brooklyn, docwineshop.com) carries my fave organic vodka, called Crop, which is cucumber infused. Also, they are friendly and super knowledgeable about wine.

I'm friends with the owner of Loosie Rouge (91 South 6th Street, Brooklyn, loosierouge.com), and the music, vibe, and cocktails — there's a tequila one that I like — are excellent. Chef Olivier Palazzof made the most incredible beignet cake for my birthday. They definitely go out of their way to please their patrons!

At Cafe Mogador (101 St. Marks Place # 1, Manhattan, cafemogador.com) I always order the halloumi eggs or the Middle Eastern breakfast: healthy-ish, hearty, and delicious. For dinner, Kiki's (130 Division Street, Manhattan, no website): it's very authentic, with great service and delicious traditional Greek dishes. My favorites are maroulosalata, saganaki, and grilled octopus.

Pilgrim (70 Orchard Street, Manhattan, pilgrimnyc.com) has the best Chanel, Prada, and Comme des Garçons, and great Nineties looks. Cecilia Wong skin care (224 Fifth Avenue, Floor 3, Manhattan, ceciliawongskincare.com) uses all-natural organic products. She's very gentle and knowledgeable, and I always leave looking refreshed.

Travis or Tim Rogers at Sally Hershberger | Tim Rogers NoMad Salon (25 West 26th Street, 2nd Floor, and 17 East 71st Street, 5th Floor, Manhattan, sallyhershberger.com) for hair. These men take pride in what they do and really care about making their clients feel great. Travis is better for an edgier look and Tim's work can be more feminine and straightforward — I like to alternate.

Dashwood Books (33 Bond Street #A, Manhattan, dashwoodbooks.com) has an excellent selection of magazines and art/photography books. I got some of my favorites there, including The Alchemy of Beauty by Bob Recine. The Alchemist's Kitchen (21 East 1st Street, Manhattan, thealchemistskitchen.com) has great spiritual finds, sage, and other smudges. I love all that holistic hippie-dippie stuff.

"Women Are Smarter" T-shirt, $100, Itsasickness at @itsasickness_productions on Instagram; llma shirt, $95, Marimekko at us.marimekko. com; jacquard cropped flare pants, $330, Tommy Hilfiger at usa.tommy.com; Terre Cere Vellie shoes, $245, Brother Vellies at brothervellies.com; model’s own jewelry by jenniferfisherjewelry.com. Photograph by Rebecca Greenfield. Styling by Louise Sturcken. Makeup by Min Min Ma. Hair by Ashley Rubell using Ouai Haircare. Photographed at Forlini's Restaurant NYC.

Audrey Gelman

Co-founder, the Wing

I go to Forlini's (93 Baxter Street, Manhattan, forlinisnyc.com) for dinner with friends every Friday. Hibino in Cobble Hill (333 Henry Street, Brooklyn, hibino-brooklyn.com) is the yummiest, healthiest dinner in Brooklyn. 21 Club (21 West 52nd Street, Manhattan, 21club.com) for special occasions. Montero's (73 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn) does a classic Shirley Temple. I'm not into the artisanal cherry kind — I like it full of high-fructose corn syrup.

Vanity Projects (99 Chrystie Street, #2F, Manhattan, vanityprojectsnyc.com) can turn anything under the sun into the coolest nail art you've seen. Sean Gallagher at Serge Normant (336 West 23rd Street, Manhattan, sergenormantatjohnfrieda.com) has been doing my hair for two decades. I met him when I was a flower girl in my aunt's wedding at age eight. He is the master of subtle highlights and has never steered me wrong. For a traditional Chinese massage, Wu Lim Services (179 Grand Street, Manhattan, greatchinesemassage.com) has saved my life about three hundred times.

Feit (2 Prince Street and 11A Greenwich Avenue, Manhattan, feitdirect.com) makes the comfiest hand-sewn sneakers and boots. The Mysterious Bookshop (58 Warren Street, Manhattan, mysteriousbookshop.com) has an amazing selection of true crime. And Mazzone Hardware in Carroll Gardens (470 Court Street, Brooklyn, mazzonehardware.com) is family owned and stocks everything you could ever imagine, including a great selection of plants, flowers, and trees.

(Click to expand image) Photograph by Olivia Malone. Styling by Sean Knight. Hair by Brian Fisher for The Wall Group using Oribe. Makeup by Kali Kennedy using MAC makeup @ Art Department. On-set production by Ilona Klaver.

More from the Voice's spring fashion issue:

Sasha Fierce: American Honey's Sasha Lane Is Forging Her Own Path

For Photographer Harley Weir, the World Is Her Oyster

An Intimate Look at Jean-Michel Basquiat's Early Days

Power Dressing: How to Wear Your Heart — and Your Resistance — on Your Sleeve

A Day in the Life of Brother Vellies Designer Aurora James

Remembering the Village Voice's Fashion Insert Vue

Opening Ceremony and Justin Peck Team Up for a Trump-Era Ballet of Resistance

Abra Boero’s Off Season Boutique Is at the Center of a Stylish Renaissance in the Rockaways

Hidden Gems: These NYC Boutiques Deliver a World of Unexpected Finds

Vincent and Marianna Martinelli Honor Tradition While Breaking Boundaries

Meet Your Maker: A Détacher's Mona Kowalska

The Bag You Can't Have (Probably)

