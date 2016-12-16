Socks With Shocks: The Latest Adidas NMDs Are a Work of Art

EXPAND llustration by CJ Hendry

Few releases in recent years have shaken up the sneaker world like the Adidas NMD. Unveiled in December 2015, and fusing tech-y design with a focus on comfort rather than athletic performance, they were collector bait, with resale prices reaching into the thousands. In other words, they’ve become the perfect subject for CJ Hendry, the 28-year-old Australian artist whose photorealistic pen- and-ink drawings of luxury goods — Chanel bags, Gucci loafers — have found fans in collectors including Floyd Mayweather and Kanye West (the latter the mastermind be- hind the equally hot Adidas Yeezy Boost). “Sneakers are something that I reference fairly often,” Hendry says. “They have such a cultural significance in today’s society.” For the Voice, Hendry drew this particular model — the NMD City Sock Winter Wool, with its snug one-piece upper made from a wool-blend fabric — in transit to and from Art Basel Miami. “I had four and a half hours on the way there, and four and a half on the way back,” she says. “I finally finished on the flight back home.”

