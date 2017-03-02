The 2017 Armory Show: Eye-Opening Art, Superb People-Watching

Scott Lynch For The Village Voice

The Armory Show, the season's biggest, most ostentatious gathering of art-world people in NYC, opened for its 23nd annual run yesterday in its longtime home over at Piers 94 & 92. As always on VIP preview day, this sprawling celebration of contemporary art, modern art, and the buying and selling of same, attracted large, satisfied crowds of the well-dressed and the well-healed.

Some 200 galleries from all over the world brought their most show-stopping stuff to the fair, and though there are far fewer aggressively-bonkers installations and sculptural pieces on hand than in recent years, there is still plenty of eye-opening art to look at as you wander the seemingly endless aisles. The people-watching should be superb all weekend as well.

The Armory Show is the anchor for Armory Arts Week, and there are at least ten other big art fairs happening around the city starting today and running through Sunday or Monday, including the excellent, curator-driven Spring/Break; Volta, which focusses on solo artist projects; and the non-profit, slightly rogue (and usually fun) NADA, which supports "new voices" in contemporary art.

There are several bars and lounge areas at the location, and food vendors this year include Mile End Deli, Black Seed Bagel, and by CHLOE.

Admission to the Armory Show is $47 this year, though there are $25 "happy hour" tickets available tonight and tomorrow night from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. All the art is for sale, of course, with prices for individual works ranging from seriously?!? to hahahafuckyou.

