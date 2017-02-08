menu


The Bag You Can’t Have (Probably)

Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 11:45 a.m.
By Village Voice staff
The Bag You Can’t Have (Probably)EXPAND
Spiros Halaris
In fashion, as in life, scarcity often breeds desire. It's a truism that the quintessential New York City skate- and streetwear brand, Supreme, has adopted as an operating philosophy, with its insanely sought-after controlled-quantity sneaker collaborations and limited-edition, artist-designed decks. But it's also a notion that fuels the world of high fashion, as the French house Louis Vuitton knows well. That's why Supreme's new collaboration with Louis Vuitton is already shaping up to be a watershed in the annals of covetousness. Unveiled at the Vuitton fall/winter men's show in Paris in January, the line encompasses an array of clothes, bags, and accessories; when images of the collection were released on Instagram immediately after, it caused an insta-furor. The pieces — among them, a Supreme-ified rendition of the iconic Vuitton "Speedy" bag (illustrated here) — will all be produced in extraordinarily small numbers and available only at select Louis Vuitton stores in July.

Village Voice staff

