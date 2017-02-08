The Bag You Can’t Have (Probably)

EXPAND Spiros Halaris

In fashion, as in life, scarcity often breeds desire. It's a truism that the quintessential New York City skate- and streetwear brand, Supreme, has adopted as an operating philosophy, with its insanely sought-after controlled-quantity sneaker collaborations and limited-edition, artist-designed decks. But it's also a notion that fuels the world of high fashion, as the French house Louis Vuitton knows well. That's why Supreme's new collaboration with Louis Vuitton is already shaping up to be a watershed in the annals of covetousness. Unveiled at the Vuitton fall/winter men's show in Paris in January, the line encompasses an array of clothes, bags, and accessories; when images of the collection were released on Instagram immediately after, it caused an insta-furor. The pieces — among them, a Supreme-ified rendition of the iconic Vuitton "Speedy" bag (illustrated here) — will all be produced in extraordinarily small numbers and available only at select Louis Vuitton stores in July.

(Click to expand image) Photograph by Olivia Malone. Styling by Sean Knight. Hair by Brian Fisher for The Wall Group using Oribe. Makeup by Kali Kennedy using MAC makeup @ Art Department. On-set production by Ilona Klaver.

More from the Voice's spring fashion issue:

Sasha Fierce: American Honey's Sasha Lane Is Forging Her Own Path

For Photographer Harley Weir, the World Is Her Oyster

Related Stories Hidden Gems: These NYC Boutiques Deliver a World of Unexpected Finds

An Intimate Look at Jean-Michel Basquiat's Early Days

Power Dressing: How to Wear Your Heart — and Your Resistance — on Your Sleeve

A Day in the Life of Brother Vellies Designer Aurora James

Remembering the Village Voice's Fashion Insert Vue

Opening Ceremony and Justin Peck Team Up for a Trump-Era Ballet of Resistance

Abra Boero’s Off Season Boutique Is at the Center of a Stylish Renaissance in the Rockaways

Hidden Gems: These NYC Boutiques Deliver a World of Unexpected Finds

Vincent and Marianna Martinelli Honor Tradition While Breaking Boundaries

Meet Your Maker: A Détacher's Mona Kowalska

My New York: Three City Style Influencers Reveal Their Favorite Local Spots

