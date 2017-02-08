Vincent and Marianna Martinelli Honor Tradition While Breaking Boundaries

On Vincent: Chinos, $69.50, Banana Republic at bananarepublic.gap.com; Henley, $39.50, J. Crew at J. Crew stores and jcrew.com; Model’s own cardigan and jewelry. On Marianna: Blue jumpsuit, $198, J. Crew at J. Crew stores and jcrew.com. Hair by Schielah Laugner. Makeup by Miriam Robstadt for Bryan Bantry. Photograph by Michael Waring; Styling by Louise Sturcken

Vincent Martinelli, visual director for the jewelry and home furnishings store Love Adorned, has a knack for accessories. "I end up looking like an old Japanese woman," he says. Marianna, community director at the Wing, a women-only coworking space and club, loves simple and black: "Anything Everlane." Both love cooking and painting (for her, birds and still lifes; for him, outer space). Some things are traditional. "I got down on both knees," Vincent says. In September, the pair tied the knot.

Marianna on Vincent's style: "I'd call it Earth Mother."

Vincent on Marianna's style: "She's like if Annie Hall were from Berlin. A little sharper, faster, sleeker."

Vincent's favorite outfit of Marianna's: "She has this Isabel Marant bouclé hoodie. I wish she wore it all the time — I might be jealous of it."

Marianna's favorite outfit of Vincent's: "He has a couple of short-sleeved tees in indigo. His tattoos are nice to look at."

One piece you share: Marianna: "He's got a collection of bandannas that he taught me how to wear." Vincent: "Tied around the side, knotted in front, peeking out of a pocket."

(Click to expand image) Photograph by Olivia Malone. Styling by Sean Knight. Hair by Brian Fisher for The Wall Group using Oribe. Makeup by Kali Kennedy using MAC makeup @ Art Department. On-set production by Ilona Klaver.

