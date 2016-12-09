Your Holiday Shopping Guide 2016: Best New Stores

For shopping and caffeinating at once

Regular Visitors

Seated atop the Bergen Street F/G station, Regular Visitors is a haven worthy of its name: a coffee shop, newsstand, and boutique in one. Quickly grab a cold brew for you and a lovely $50 Odeme candle for your Secret Santa recipient before hopping on the train. Or linger over sumptuous lotions, arty magazines, and high-end gifts like $425 PostalCo "rain capes." 149 Smith Street, Brooklyn; 646-766-0484; regularvisitors.com

For laid-back fine jewelry buys

Quiet Storms

Want to browse jewelry cases without the Fifth Avenue attitude? Quiet Storms features fine and fashion jewelry from under-the-radar designers. Baubles range from $70 for an ultra-simple silver Lucia necklace to a $3,780 snake chain with diamond spikes. The boutique is full of cheeky items, too, like $280 "French for Goodnight" earrings that flip the bird via earlobe. 142 Grand Street, Brooklyn; 718-782-1547; quietstorms.com

For great museum gifts

Lockwood Queens Museum

Long a Queens favorite, with modern housewares, décor, art, books and other goods from local artisans, Lockwood this year took over the Queens Museum's gift shop as well. This outpost includes specially curated selections that reflect the museum's current installations — like a "Women Wimmin Womin Womyn" shirt and "YOU ARE NOTHING WITHOUT FEMINIST ART" tote alongside the retrospective of Mierle Laderman Ukeles, whose art explores the role of women in society and labor. New York City Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens; 718-592-9700; queensmuseum.org/queens-museum-shop

For vintage goods without the Brooklyn Flea crowds

You & Yours Fine Vintage

Owner Allegra Muzzillo calls herself a "lover of all things with provenance and patina," and it shows in her beautifully eclectic collection of giftable housewares dating from midcentury through the 1970s. This Greenpoint studio space, which opened in March, showcases tightly edited vintage offerings at extremely reasonable prices. A silver-plated breadbasket is $35, and an intricately hand-carved dressing table goes for just $125 — provenance and patina included. Franklin Street, Brooklyn; 917-482-4071; youandyoursfinevintage.com

For whimsical home décor with a rock-bottom price

Flying Tiger Copenhagen

If vintage wares aren't your giftee's thing, try roaming 5,000 square feet of quirky Danish design at Flying Tiger Copenhagen's new Upper East Side outpost. Most items are under $15, and range from the practical to the delightful: rainbow sticky notes and paperclip sets, pillows shaped like lips, floral-festooned plateware, and the beautiful "Tea Bird" teapot. These fun, fresh, festive goods inspire smiles once unwrapped. 1282 Third Avenue, Manhattan; 917-388-2812; us.flyingtiger.com/en