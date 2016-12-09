Your Holiday Shopping Guide 2016: Fashion

Photography by Will Anderson / Styling by Sharon Anderson

Gifts for the Next-Wave It Girl

1. Bella Dahl two-pocket plaid button-down shirt



She keeps swiping her dad's favorite button-downs from his closet. Cloudy blue shapes make for a fresh approach to the classic pattern, and she just may be inspired to DIY a shirt or two of her own ($152). bloomingdales.com

2. Kurt Cobain long-sleeve T-shirt

Because the adolescent appeal of Nirvana springs eternal. A slouchy fit lends an appropriately rumpled look, while distressed details give off vintage vibes ($58). topshop.com

3. Dr. Martens Jadon platform booties

She's got a knack for putting her own twist on the whole Nineties redux thing. They're rugged and rebellious like Docs of yesteryear, with that telltale contrast thread wrapped around a thoroughly modern, elevated lug sole — perfect for a girl who's going places, both literally and figuratively ($170). bloomingdales.com

4. Vans Sophia II tote bag

Her backpack is bursting at the seams. Two front pockets make it easy to stash hair ties and MetroCards, plus there's enough interior space for her to haul those massive AP textbooks between classes ($45). vans.com

5. Milk Makeup It's All a Blur kit

Because you'll never catch her trying to achieve a Kardashian-style contour. It's got a dry shampoo and face mist to keep her looking and feeling fresh on long days when she's got a string of extracurriculars, plus four more essentials in an iridescent pouch that can double as a clutch ($48). milkmakeup.com

6. Back issues of Sassy

It was your teenage bible, and she reminds you of yourself at that age. She's probably seen page scans all over Tumblr, but it doesn't really compare to the analog version. Start her collection off by picking up a few of your personal faves off eBay (starting at around $7). ebay.com

Gifts for the Urban Survivalist

The guy you'd want by your side should you ever find yourself on a deserted island. He's been talking up the possibility of hiking the entire Appalachian trail next year — help him make it possible with a well-chosen gift or two.

1. Nikon 7549 Monarch 7 10x42 binocular

His dad's old pair is quickly approaching antique status. Small enough to stash away in a day pack, they're fog-proof and can deliver a 351-foot field of view at 1,000 yards ($424). amazon.com

2. Nixon Descender watch

Unlike his iPhone, it can survive surfing, snorkeling, and spear-fishing. Billed as a watch for "the modern waterman," it's built for deep-sea durability but wouldn't look out of place in a boardroom (from $400). nixon.com

3. Cabela's Realtree Camo shirt and Men's Redwater Bonded Buffalo Vest

He's hardly a clotheshorse, but he does need threads that meet his specific needs. Warmth, utility, ruggedness: His weekend wear of choice has to check off these three qualities first and foremost (shirt $34.99, vest $79.99). cabelas.com

4. Benchmade Mini-Barrage 585S pocketknife

His last knife fell into a ravine somewhere upstate. Good for everything from gutting a fish to whittling a stick, this knife can be shipped back at any time for re-sharpening ($119). amazon.com

5. Coach pebble leather card wallet

Because he hasn't gone fully off the grid yet. It's sturdy and no-frills, just like him, but it won't give off the wrong impression at, say, a networking event ($125).coach.com

6. Nike SFB Jungle boot

His weekends are (literally) wild. Made with an inner layer of Kevlar and an "aggressive traction pattern," they're definitely the kind of shoes that can take on his rugged lifestyle ($180). nike.com

7. Black Diamond ReVolt Headlamp

If it's dark enough out to see the stars, you probably can't see much else. It charges via USB or AAA batteries, and with red night-vision mode, he can read his Thoreau after sunset and still make his way through the woods ($59.95). backcountry.com

Gifts for the Conscientious Connoisseur

Always chic, never crunchy. She's been vegan for as long as you can remember, and she doesn't buy anything without knowing exactly how it was made and what it's made of. Her signature phrase: "Is this free trade?" Here, a few gifts that are just as thoughtful as she is.

1. Olsenhaus pumps

The only thing she loves more than a classic style staple is an eco-conscious style staple. Manufactured ethically in Mexico — that is, fair-trade and sweatshop-free with vegan materials and a low-carbon footprint — these are shoes she can love without thinking twice ($165). mooshoes.com

2. Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics nail lacquer

She deserves a guilt-free manicure. It's everything you want from any nail color: quick drying, long-lasting, and priced so that you can give her a varied palette of hues ($10). occmakeup.com

3. Astier de Villatte Namche Bazaar Incense BoX

It's like a global jaunt for her senses — without leaving her living room. It's made of all-natural ingredients, so she can breathe deep without worry. Plus, with 120 sticks per box, it can easily be a daily indulgence ($50). abchome.com

4. Matta Dupatta Shawl

She's not the type to just grab a scarf from the mall when temperatures drop. Made and finished by hand with more than three hundred tassels, it's more than a winter weather layer — it's a keepsake ($193). mattany.com

5. Scosha Caravan hoops

Because she's already got an antique ring on every finger. The hammered brass makes this pair feel like something found in a faraway souk ($230). scosha.com

6. Eileen Fisher round neck oversized top

It's a trusty holiday gift standby with an upcycled twist. Made from leftover Italian cashmere scraps, these luxe sweaters are a way of minimizing factory waste ($398). eileenfisher.com

7. Crossroads: Extraordinary Recipes From the Restaurant That Is Reinventing Vegan Cuisine

She dabbled in cooking classes last month, but her oven's currently being used as storage space. From soups and salads to desserts and cocktails, it's bound to become the cornerstone of her cookbook collection ($35). crossroadskitchen.com

8. Matt & Nat Ville bag

She never compromises style for sustainability. It's big enough for a 13-inch laptop and comes with a crossbody strap for crowded commutes, along with a recycled nylon lining that makes this satchel virtually spill-proof ($160). mattandnat.com

Gifts for the Modernist



1. Georg Jensen Vivianna watch

It's just the kind of everyday-object-turned-piece-of-art that she's so good at hunting down. The wristwatch "liberates the wearer from the convention of time," and has a numberless face and minimalist feel that reads more like jewelry than a timepiece (from $2,420). georgjensen.com

2. Jill Platner necklaces

Her wardrobe is all effortless simplicity, but she loves jewelry that stands out. Each pendant hangs on a crocheted cord made from a durable polymer that stands up to the elements, so she can wear it day in and day out (from $145). jillplatner.com

3. Mike Perry art print

She's elegant as hell, but always down for a Broad City marathon. A touch of youthful, highlighter-bright artwork will look great on her gallery wall ($150). mikeperrystudio.com

4. Comme des Garçons Super Fluo Pouch

She can't quite fit all of her museum membership cards in a standard wallet. A cheery goatskin leather alternative to a standard black pouch, it's got both form and function in spades ($144). fwrd.com

5. Heller rainbow mugs

She can never resist a good pop of color, especially when it's from the great Massimo Vignelli. They're like a ray of sunshine first thing in the morning, and they'll fit right in with her Marimekko kitchenware (set of six, $60). dwr.com

6. Leather ankle boots with metal heel

She's been doing a cool neutral color palette this year instead of her signature black. Those heels will fit right in with her always-killer sterling silver jewelry finds ($119). zara.com

Gifts for the Grown Man on a Skateboard

1. Prospector Co. mini sample gift package



He enjoyed Movember so much he's thinking of keeping the facial hair for good. Samples of Wormwood Absinthium Cream conjure up images of yesteryear — fittingly, a vintage photograph comes enclosed in each kit ($60). prospectorco.com

2. Herschel Supply Co. Retreat Classic backpack

When you're getting around town on wheels, hands-free is the way to go. It's simple enough to work with everything in his closet, yet distinct enough to mesh with his aesthetic ($80). eastdane.com

3. Uniqlo U Ultra Light Down Compact Jacket

His Thrasher hoodie is on its last leg. It's lightweight yet effective, so he can stay warm this winter without looking like the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man ($89.90). uniqlo.com

4. UnEarthly IPA

The thirst is real. All those pub brews add up over time — it's nice to come home to a few hoppy pale ales waiting in the fridge (500 ml bottle, $10.99). stbcbeer.com

5. Carhartt short watch hat

It's cold. Plus, he has a thing for workwear. Useful and inexpensive ($28) — buy more than one color so he can rock one with every outfit. Or grab one for him, and one for yourself. carhartt-wip.com

6. Common Projects Achilles low Special Edition sneakers

He tried to get away with Sk8-His at a wedding last month. He loves a limited edition, and these are #veryrare, with reptile-effect leather and a matte finish ($459). endclothing.com