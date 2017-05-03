menu

A Huggy Time-Traveler from 2592 Wanders Today’s Manhattan in the Charming "Tomorrow Ever After"

Kenny Anderson, In Repose: "Mr. Chibbs" Explores the Afterlife of an NBA Player


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

A Huggy Time-Traveler from 2592 Wanders Today’s Manhattan in the Charming "Tomorrow Ever After"

Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 11:30 a.m.
By Chris Packham
A Huggy Time-Traveler from 2592 Wanders Today’s Manhattan in the Charming "Tomorrow Ever After"EXPAND
A A

Computer scientist and futurist Ray Kurzweil, who has a pretty amazing track record of predicting technological innovations, believes that the 2040s will usher in the "technological singularity," that time when humans will transcend all biological limitations and squishy cellular substrates to merge with artificial intelligence. In her comedy Tomorrow Ever After, writer-director Ela Thier predicts a distant future when humans are still awkward, mortal and cybernetically unaugmented, but have transcended economics and created an egalitarian culture involving caftans worn over pants, higher education and customary public displays of affection. Then Shaina (Thier), a historian from the year 2592, becomes trapped in 2015 Manhattan after a time-travel accident.

To uptight 21st-century people, she is disconcertingly tactile, embracing strangers, holding hands uninvited, constantly stroking arms and shoulders. She doesn't understand that her first encounter is a mugging; instead, she hugs her assailant, Milton, as soon as he approaches her, and happily accompanies him to an ATM, where she uses her "implement" — a futuristic iPhone — to withdraw money for him. He ends up alternately assisting Shaina and attempting to steal her device. Meanwhile, Shaina receives clues about physicists who could repair her device and allow her to return home.

Film Details

Tomorrow Ever After

NR Comedy 95 min.
More Info Trailer

All of this might be profoundly silly if it weren't built around Thier's dignity and gentle humor. Her film's low-budget seams show, and the acting is a little rickety in places, but she emanates charismatic warmth and seems genuinely engaged with the film's theme of compassion in an era of despair.

Tomorrow Ever After
Directed by Ela Thier
Thier Productions
Opens May 5, Cinema Village

Chris Packham
Chris Packham is a freelance writer and editor in New York.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >