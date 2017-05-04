menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

'Angkor Awakens' Finds Cambodia Examining Its Past

Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 11:30 a.m.
By Daphne Howland
'Angkor Awakens' Finds Cambodia Examining Its PastEXPAND
A A

The Khmer Rouge's mass murders were rare for a genocide in this respect: the killers and the victims shared an ethnicity, the murders a brutal move in the political game that developed after the country took desperate measures to protect itself from the Vietnam War raging along and inside its border. From 1975 to 1979 power- hungry ideologues emptied Cambodia's cities, eager to turn citizens into peasants and the country into an ownerless dreamworld, devoid of intellectuals and expertise. The effort was doomed, but the attempt to carry it out led to the killing of some 2.2 million, many of whom turned against each other in an attempt to survive. Director Robert H. Lieberman's documentary Angkor Awakens: A Portrait of Cambodia is a superbly balanced picture of Cambodia then and now, a nation in a sort of stupor of post traumatic stress syndrome, denial and survivor's' guilt.

Lieberman is also a novelist, and his storytelling skills are evident as he pieces together input from historians, survivors and their children and grandchildren, and even the country's current strongman, Prime Minister Hun Sen. It's a grim portrait of a society still picking up the pieces of its self-immolation. But the young people, from school age to young adults, are privy to the goings-on in the wider world, in part through social media, and expect more. They want to know what happened and they want to understand, but they seem to believe that it's a different world. Thanks to them, it may be.

Film Details

Angkor Awakens: A Portrait of Cambodia

NR Documentary 80 min.
More Info

Angkor Awakens: A Portrait of Cambodia
Directed by Robert H. Lieberman
Ithaca Filmworks
Opens May 5, Landmark Sunshine

Daphne Howland
Daphne Howland is a regular film contributor at Voice Media Group and its film partner, the Village Voice. VMG publications include LA Weekly, Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Miami New Times, Broward-Palm Beach New Times, Houston Press and Dallas Observer.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Landmark Sunshine Cinema
More Info
More Info

143 E. Houston St.
New York, NY 10002

212-260-7289

tickets.landmarktheatres.com/Ticketing.aspx?TheatreID=256

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >