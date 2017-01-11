menu

Ballet Doc 'Reset' Finds Joy in the Art and Annoyance in the Administrating

The 'Bad Kids' Sequel Mashes Slasher Films with 'Veronica Mars' but Somehow Isn't Fun


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Ballet Doc 'Reset' Finds Joy in the Art and Annoyance in the Administrating

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.
By Serena Donadoni
Ballet Doc 'Reset' Finds Joy in the Art and Annoyance in the AdministratingEXPAND
A A

Benjamin Millepied is an inspirational figure in the lively backstage documentary Reset, despite his troubled 2014-6 tenure as Dance Director of the Paris Opera Ballet. By emphasizing the creative process of choreography and downplaying their subject's managerial responsibilities, directors Thierry Demaizière and Alban Teurlai portray Millepied as a dynamo transforming the rigorous institution into an innovative company. That energy and enthusiasm enliven the corps de ballet dancers he recruits for Clear, Loud, Bright, Forward, his vigorous, demanding piece that's worlds away from their classical repertoire.

As a young dancer, Millepied turned to ballet after seeing a program about the prestigious French national company, and Reset often seems like Demaizière and Teurlai's attempt to indoctrinate a new generation. Their glorious recruitment film espouses individual expression and athletic grace, while also pinpointing the limits of star power.

Film Details

Reset

NR Documentary 110 min.
More Info

Watching Millepied move is electrifying, especially during hands-on rehearsals when he takes on multiple roles, and he was a celebrated principal dancer at the New York City Ballet before reaching a new level of fame choreographing Black Swan (and marrying Natalie Portman). A key word for Millepied is "pleasure," and he encourages his dancers to express their individual joy every time they perform, whether in contemporary ballet or traditional roles.

Reset captures how his rule-breaking leadership can simultaneously triumph and fail. Millepied lacks the diplomatic finesse of an administrator, and his attempts to change an entrenched culture weren't universally welcome, but the spark that illuminates him lit a few creative fires that continue to burn in his absence.

Reset
Directed by Thierry Demaizière and Alban Teurlai
FilmRise
Opens January 13, Cinema Village Available on VOD

Serena Donadoni
Serena Donadoni is a regular film contributor at Voice Media Group and its film partner, the Village Voice. VMG publications include LA Weekly, Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Miami New Times, Broward-Palm Beach New Times, Houston Press, Dallas Observer and OC Weekly.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >