menu

China's Worker-Poets Toil and Create in Moving Doc 'Iron Moon'

Courageous Doc 'Disturbing the Peace' Finds Israelis and Palestinian Reach Across the Border


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

China's Worker-Poets Toil and Create in Moving Doc 'Iron Moon'

Friday, November 11, 2016 at 1:13 p.m.
By Chuck Wilson
China's Worker-Poets Toil and Create in Moving Doc 'Iron Moon'EXPAND
Courtesy of Medoc/Shanghai Eternity
A A

In the deeply moving documentary Iron Moon, filmmakers Qin Xiaoyu and Wu Feiyue explore the language and lives of five of China's so-called "worker-poets," including Xu Lizhi, who jumped to his death at age 23 from the factory where they make iPhones.

The other artists profiled do equally numbing work in coal mines and assembly lines, and like Xu — and all true poets — have no choice but to set pen to paper. "I am the dusty factory wall, and the ivy that climbs it," writes Dawn Wu, 33, who spends her days sewing dresses in an airless factory; in another poem, she imagines one of the sundresses she's made being worn by a happy young Westerner: "Unknown girl. I love you."

Film Details

Iron Moon

NR Documentary 85 min. 1 Theater
More Info

What's surprising and quite lovely about Iron Moon is that the filmmakers, by accident or design, take us so deep inside the daily lives of their subjects that they end up offering a kind of visual tone poem to their nation. China has rarely seemed so stark, yet so beautiful, which may be the contradiction that drove Xu Lizhi to take his fatal leap, even as he left behind these words: "There is no need to sigh, or grieve. I was fine when I came, and I will be fine when I go."

Iron Moon
Directed by Qin Xiaoyu and Wu Feiyue
Medoc/Shanghai Eternity
Opens November 11, Cinema Village

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >