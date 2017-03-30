Cold War Thriller 'Despite the Falling Snow' Manages to Bore in Two Separate Historical Eras

menu

Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 4:45 p.m.
By Nick Schager
So tasteful it’s torturous, Despite the Falling Snow is a Cold War espionage thriller for those who like their period-piece action airless and derivative.

In 1961 Moscow, government official Alexander (Sam Reid) defects to the U.S., in the process unwillingly leaving behind his wife Katya (Rebecca Ferguson), who was a secret agent working against the Kremlin with the aid of the couple’s revolutionary friend Misha (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). And in 1992 America, Alexander’s (Charles Dance) niece Lauren (also Ferguson) ventures back to Russia to uncover the true fate of her aunt, primarily so writer/director Shamim Sarif can gussy up her ho-hum cloak-and-dagger story with a secondary narrative thread.

Film Details

Despite the Falling Snow

PG-13 Drama 113 min.
What follows is a twin-track bore, as Alexander and Katya enter into a G-rated romance full of tender kisses and delicate lovemaking, and Lauren – while conducting her investigation – briefly falls into a lesbian affair with a Russian reporter (Ante Traue).

Nine years after the inept I Can’t Think Straight, Sarif remains a stilted, stultifying dramatist, with Despite the Falling Snow proving notable only for its British-masquerading-as-Russian accents, as well as its overwhelming lack of energy or inventiveness. In dual roles, Ferguson seems completely adrift, in large part because her characters, and the situations in which they find themselves, feel cribbed from a million prior spy sagas – almost all of them better than this one.

Despite the Falling Snow
Directed by Shamim Sarif
Caru Pictures
Opens March 31, AMC Empire 25

Nick Schager
Nick Schager is a NYC-area film critic and culture journalist who, when not spending his days and nights (and late-late nights) churning out criticism and features for the Village Voice, also contributes to a host of other print and online publications including The Daily Beast, Esquire, Variety, The A.V. Club, The Playlist, Paste, Rolling Stone, and Film Journal International. During his scant free time, Nick has been known to obsess over the intricacies of They Live and, with his two daughters, recite dialogue from Clifford.
Related Location

miles
AMC Empire 25
234 W. 42nd St.
New York, NY 10036

212-398-2597

www.amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/amc-empire-25

