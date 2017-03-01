menu

Comedians Consider Jokes About the Holocaust in the Insightful Doc 'The Last Laugh'

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.
By Nick Schager
The Holocaust is not funny. But does that mean it's off-limits for comedy? Such is the topic of The Last Laugh, Ferne Pearlstein's insightfully open-ended inquiry into the role of humor as it relates to unspeakable tragedy. Mel Brooks, Gilbert Gottfried, Carl Reiner, Sarah Silverman, Rob Reiner and more weigh in on their own attempts to tackle taboo subject matter in an amusing way (be it on the stand-up stage or through movies like The Producers), as well as discuss their own personal boundaries — if they have any — as they relate to such material. Meanwhile, former Auschwitz resident Renee Firestone serves as the primary face of Holocaust survivors, expounding on her desire to educate and her commitment to enjoying life to the fullest, even as she exhibits scant fondness for many Final Solution–themed comedy bits.

Of course, whether there's a definitive line between acceptable and improper ultimately proves to be a question without an answer, just as it remains open to debate whether such humor is a means of cathartic release, a way to get revenge on historic villains or merely tasteless garbage. In the end, what seems most clear is that the passage of time is an enormous factor in this equation — and that the age-old maxim about porn also holds true with regards to a Holocaust joke's appropriateness (and worth): You know it when you hear it.

Film Details

The Last Laugh

NR Documentary 90 min.
More Info

The Last Laugh
Directed by Ferne Pearlstein
The Film Collaborative
Opens March 3, Lincoln Plaza Cinemas

Nick Schager
Nick Schager is a NYC-area film critic and culture journalist who, when not spending his days and nights (and late-late nights) churning out criticism and features for the Village Voice, also contributes to a host of other print and online publications including The Daily Beast, Esquire, Variety, The A.V. Club, The Playlist, Paste, Rolling Stone, and Film Journal International. During his scant free time, Nick has been known to obsess over the intricacies of They Live and, with his two daughters, recite dialogue from Clifford.

