‘Contract to Kill’ Showcases How Hard It's Gotten to Make Steven Seagal Look Like an Action Hero

'Harry Benson: Shoot First' Celebrates the Art and Ethos of a Great Photographer


Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at 6 a.m.
By Simon Abrams
Steven Seagal, the flamboyantly brutal action hero, is a shadow of his hyper-violent self in Contract to Kill, a dreary espionage thriller that never lets the Nineties genre icon cut loose.

Instead of snapping Russian mobsters' necks or throwing Jamaican druglords into elevator shafts, Seagal — as government-trained black-ops assassin John Harmon — delivers endless debriefings to instantly forgettable sidekicks Matthew Sharp (Russell Wong) and Zara Harek (Jemma Dallender) about two newly allied criminals: Hezbollah leader Ayan Al-Mujahid (Sergiu Costache) and Mexican cartel boss Jose Rivera (Mircea Drambareanu). The dry info dumps are visually complemented by drab Bourne-style area maps, file photos, and statistics.

Film Details

Contract to Kill

R Action/Adventure 90 min.
More Info Trailer

Seagal doesn't even look good when he breaks arms or chucks heavies down flights of stairs. Writer-director Keoni Waxman (recent direct-to-video Seagal flicks like A Good Man and A Dangerous Man) tries and fails to make his star look slimmer — his gut is only accentuated by a too-tight black leather jacket — by mostly filming him in head-and-shoulder-centric medium close-ups. Seagal's clumsy body language is evident in a handful of overedited, poorly paced action sequences: He fumbles with a pistol and awkwardly kicks over a coffee table. It's usually so hard to follow that you can barely tell whether it's Harmon, Sharp, or Harek who's braining an enemy to death with a metal pipe.

Granted, tedious dialogue and spatial incoherence probably aren't major deal-breakers for Contract to Kill's target audience: undemanding Seagal devotees. But even the most masochistic filmgoers should avoid Waxman and Seagal's latest collaboration, a boring vanity project that doesn't even competently flatter its star.

Contract to Kill
Written and directed by Keoni Waxman
Lions Gate
Opens December 9
Available on demand

Simon Abrams
Simon Abrams is a proud native New Yorker (he won't shut up about it). In addition to writing for the Voice, Simon regularly contributes film and TV coverage for RogerEbert.com and Vulture. He's currently conducting interviews/researching a book about gory horror films.

