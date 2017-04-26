menu

David Bezmozgis's Naturalistic Teen Drama "Natasha" Touchingly Plumbs the Immigrant Experience

The Abduction-Torture Thriller Is Back in the Underwhelming “Rupture”


David Bezmozgis's Naturalistic Teen Drama “Natasha” Touchingly Plumbs the Immigrant Experience

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 12 p.m.
By Tatiana Craine
David Bezmozgis's Naturalistic Teen Drama "Natasha" Touchingly Plumbs the Immigrant Experience
As a coming-of-age tale, Natasha at first seems familiar: lazy summer days, meandering bike rides, raging teenage libidos. But the disconnect between parents and children here proves more than just generational. The Toronto-set film reveals two disparate paths of immigrant children: a second-generation kid assimilating into his parents’ adopted country, and a new arrival attempting to escape an exploitative past.

Mark (Alex Ozerov), the sixteen-year-old son of Russian-Jewish immigrants, sells weed, reads Nietzsche, and has a penchant for porn. When Mark’s great-uncle marries a mail-order bride from Moscow, the arrival of his new aunt’s fourteen-year-old daughter, Natasha (Sasha K. Gordon), marks a turning point in the summer. Gordon shines while bringing equal parts cynicism and wonder to her precocious, Lolita-like role.

Film Details

Critics' Pick

Natasha

NR Drama 93 min.
More Info Trailer

Written and directed by David Bezmozgis — adapting his 2004 short story — Natasha is as beguiling and confounding as its title character. With naturalistic honesty, Ozerov and Gordon tap into their characters’ insecurities and sexuality (because, duh, teens). But Bezmozgis delves deeper than pubescent angst, exploring the immigrant experience through family dynamics, dinner-table debates about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and old-country dreams.

Natasha
Written and directed by David Bezmozgis
Menemesha Films
Opens April 28, Lincoln Plaza Cinemas

Tatiana Craine
Tatiana Craine is a Brooklyn-based writer, editor, and photographer from Minneapolis. Her work has also appeared in City Pages, LA Weekly, and Inverse among other publications. In 2014, she won a Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists Page One Award for her feature on writer Neil Gaiman.

