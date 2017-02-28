menu

David Byrne's Astounding High School Color Guard Concert Explodes Onto Film in ‘Contemporary Color’

Mizoguchi's Ravishing 'Ugetsu' Is Never More Alive Than When It Crosses Into Death


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

David Byrne's Astounding High School Color Guard Concert Explodes Onto Film in ‘Contemporary Color’

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 6:30 a.m.
By Alan Scherstuhl
David Byrne's Astounding High School Color Guard Concert Explodes Onto Film in ‘Contemporary Color’EXPAND
A A

David Byrne's globe-crossing quest for musical inspiration brought him in recent years to Dayton, Ohio, home of the annual World Color Guard Championships. Ever-curious and touchingly charmable, the Talking Heads frontman fell hard for this hybrid sport/dance competition for high-school teams. Color guard squads march, wave flags and toss plastic rifles, all in the long tradition of cheerleading and highly disciplined army-parade peacocking; in the last few decades, color guard has evolved into expressive collective art, with teams staging elaborate, inventive routines set to surprising musical choices and often suffused with raw feeling, all while still getting in the twirls and tosses tradition demands. Moved by the homegrown spectacle, Byrne paired up color guard teams from the U.S. and Canada with pop musicians (Nelly Furtado, Dev Hynes, St. Vincent, Lucius) who would create new music for each squad to build a performance around — and then perform in four arena concerts.

Turner and Bill Ross's doc Contemporary Color dashes through those triumphant shows, mixing choice glimpses of life backstage (teens freaking out; pop stars marveling at those freakouts) with impressionistic tours of the performances themselves. The approach is experiential, a you-are-there-and-overwhelmed dazzlement, rather than a definitive record of each squad's big moment. In the spirit of the Ross brothers' life studies Tchoupitoulas and Western, Contemporary Color smooshes together many nights of life into one shimmering present, in this case an explosion of movement and music, color and fabric, show-faces and determined rehearsals, all into one vibrant now. It gets exhausting, though, and a handful of the performances pass in an unengaging blur, the directors and their crews neither capturing the complex formation movement nor finding a way to make their own medium a vital contributor to all the mixed-media madness.

Film Details

Contemporary Color

PG-13 Documentary 107 min.
More Info Trailer

Contemporary Color
Directed by Turner and Bill Ross
Oscilloscope Laboratories
Opens March 1, IFC Center

Alan Scherstuhl
Alan Scherstuhl is film editor and writer at Voice Media Group and its film partner, the Village Voice. VMG publications include LA Weekly, Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Miami New Times, Broward-Palm Beach New Times, Houston Press, Dallas Observer and OC Weekly.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >