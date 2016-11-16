menu

Forget Canada — Let's All Flee to the Island in the Blissful Animated Fable 'The Red Turtle'

DOC NYC Closes with Death, Heaven, and John Coltrane


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Forget Canada — Let's All Flee to the Island in the Blissful Animated Fable 'The Red Turtle'

Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at 10 a.m.
By Simon Abrams
Forget Canada — Let's All Flee to the Island in the Blissful Animated Fable 'The Red Turtle'EXPAND
A A

This dialogue-free French/Japanese animated fable — a low-key adventure about an unnamed shipwrecked beardo who falls in love with nature — might serve as a potent antidote for post-Election depression.

The legion of animators, led by Hayao Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli production company, inspire awe for the great outdoors with hand-drawn charcoal illustrations of lush bamboo forests and crystalline shorelines. Everything on the island, from the rustling of leaves to the buzzing of cicadas, encourages Beardo — and us — to slow down to the pace of stargazing and crab chasing. Once the bewitching title character is introduced, co-writer/director Michael Dudok de Wit and co-writer Pascale Ferran's man-vs.-nature narrative also gradually downshifts and turns into a dreamy hangout drama.

Film Details

The Red Turtle (La Tortue Rouge)

PG Animation 80 min.
More Info

The never-named turtle, who inexplicably transforms into a waifish human woman, teaches Beardo how to enjoy island life, and they eat raw clams and take leisurely swims together. The mesmerizing spell that Studio Ghibli's animators cast threatens to break once Beardo and his mate have nothing to do but enjoy each other's company.

Thankfully, there's always something absorbing happening on the island, even if it's only baby turtles migrating, or a sudden rainstorm. Forget Canada: The Red Turtle will make you want to abandon the Divided States of America in order to discover your own private island paradise.

The Red Turtle
Directed by Michael Dudok de Wit
Sony Pictures Classics
Opens November 18, Lincoln Plaza Cinemas

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Lincoln Plaza Cinemas
More Info
More Info

1886 Broadway
New York, NY 10023

212-757-0359

www.lincolnplazacinema.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >