From Israel, “One Week and a Day” Offers a Stellar Tragicomic Odyssey of Grief

Get Lost in Sarah Adina Smith’s Rural Science-Fiction Puzzle, "Buster’s Mal Heart"


Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 7:30 a.m.
By Nick Schager
Grief does strange things to people, thrusting them into fugue-like states where anger, resentment, and to-hell-with-it-all despair can lead to bizarre behavior. Writer-director Asaph Polonsky’s One Week and a Day adeptly captures that mindset via the story of an Israeli couple, Eyal (Shai Avivi) and Vicky (Evgenia Dodina), on the day after they’ve finished sitting shiva for their dead son. As schoolteacher Vicky sleepwalks through hours spent dealing with co-workers and a dentist appointment, a look of vacant desolation in her eyes, Eyal avoids visiting his child’s grave in favor of searching a hospice for a lost blanket, physically assaulting his estranged neighbors, and convincing their adult son, Zooler (Tomer Kapon), to roll some joints.

Bouncing from one unexpected incident to another, Eyal’s 24-hour odyssey is a seriocomic one in which he blindly, buffoonishly searches for some sort of relief, however temporary, from his sorrow. That his actions make little logical sense is the source of both the film’s tragedy and its comedy, the former comes by way of a late encounter with another grieving man (Uri Gavriel) at a cemetery, the latter through the most impressive single-take air-guitar performance ever committed to film, courtesy of Kapon’s weirdo. Rambling in the best manner imaginable, it’s an amusingly heartbreaking (and hopeful) portrait of misery’s messiness.

Film Details

Critics' Pick

One Week and a Day (Shavua ve Yom)

NR Drama 98 min.
More Info

One Week and a Day
Written and directed by Asaph Polonsky
Oscilloscope
Opens April 28, Angelika Film Center

Nick Schager
Nick Schager is a NYC-area film critic and culture journalist who, when not spending his days and nights (and late-late nights) churning out criticism and features for the Village Voice, also contributes to a host of other print and online publications including The Daily Beast, Esquire, Variety, The A.V. Club, The Playlist, Paste, Rolling Stone, and Film Journal International. During his scant free time, Nick has been known to obsess over the intricacies of They Live and, with his two daughters, recite dialogue from Clifford.

