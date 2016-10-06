menu

From the Voice Archives: Filmmaker André Téchiné's Turn as a Film Critic

'Being 17': Opposites Repel — and Attract — in This Ardent Coming-of-Age Tale


From the Voice Archives: Filmmaker André Téchiné's Turn as a Film Critic

Thursday, October 6, 2016 at 10 a.m.
By Bilge Ebiri
André Téchiné in 1976.EXPAND
André Téchiné in 1976.
Fotocollectie Anefo
Before he was one of France's most important and acclaimed filmmakers, the great André Téchiné was a film critic.

And in 1971, at the age of 28, he happened to be in New York, trying to get his second feature off the ground, when he made a brief appearance in the pages of the Village Voice, reviewing Jim McBride's apocalyptic romance Glen and Randa. Here is that review from the February 25, 1971 edition of the Voice.

From the Voice Archives: Filmmaker André Téchiné's Turn as a Film CriticEXPAND
From the Voice Archives: Filmmaker André Téchiné's Turn as a Film Critic

©2016 Village Voice, LLC.

