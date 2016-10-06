From the Voice Archives: Filmmaker André Téchiné's Turn as a Film Critic

EXPAND André Téchiné in 1976. Fotocollectie Anefo

Before he was one of France's most important and acclaimed filmmakers, the great André Téchiné was a film critic.

And in 1971, at the age of 28, he happened to be in New York, trying to get his second feature off the ground, when he made a brief appearance in the pages of the Village Voice, reviewing Jim McBride's apocalyptic romance Glen and Randa. Here is that review from the February 25, 1971 edition of the Voice. (To learn more about it, read our recent interview with Téchiné for his film Being 17 .)