menu

Ghanaian Drama 'Nakom' Finds a Med Student Torn Between His Village and the City

Sadly, Dolph Lundgren's 'Don't Kill It' Just Ain't Killing It


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Ghanaian Drama 'Nakom' Finds a Med Student Torn Between His Village and the City

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
By Sam Weisberg
Ghanaian Drama 'Nakom' Finds a Med Student Torn Between His Village and the CityEXPAND
A A

Bursts of malaise and violence — little kids skewering a lizard, a child suddenly flogged or slapped — punctuate the otherwise laconic, serene atmosphere of Kelly Daniela Norris and TW Pittman's Ghana-set Nakom. The film thereby transcends its familiar "career vs. home obligations" conflict.

Iddrisu (Jacob Ayanaba) is a young medical student in the big city, the sole member of his family to leave behind the droughts, poverty and backbreaking daily labor of his childhood village. He visits Nakom to bury his late father, facing the jealousy and resentment of his relatives, who lack both the funds and the drive to pursue their studies or dreams. He also agonizes over whether to return to his urban surroundings or stay in Nakom and take on a chieftain-like role.

Film Details

Nakom

NR Drama 90 min.
More Info

Nakom is sometimes slow-moving and occasionally succumbs to heavy-handed symbolism, contrasting images of the traffic-clogged city streets with the pastoral beauty of Nakom and naming a power-hungry character Napoleon. But the movie is commendable for centering on an atypical hero. Though he always means well, Iddrisu can be ornery and smug, a bit of a bully and oblivious, at times, to how lucky he is to be the village favorite. His aloof temperament keeps the film grounded even when high drama — incest, botched childbirth — erupts. And Daby Balde's irresistible, buoyant score lingers in your brain long afterward.

Nakom
Directed by Kelly Daniela Norris and TW Pittman
Corinth Films
Opens March 3, Cinema Village

Sam Weisberg
Sam Weisberg has been writing film reviews/features articles for the Village Voice since 2013, and has submitted entertainment stories to Spin, L Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, Screen Comment, Raw Story, and other publications. He runs a blog, Hidden Films, dedicated to tracking down and interviewing the directors of obscure movies. He plays guitar and sings a little, and has played Husker Du, Young Marble Giants and surf rock tribute shows, as well as performed with the bands Worst Case Ontario, Calotype and Giggle the Ozone.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >