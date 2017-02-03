Harlem Drama 'Chapter & Verse' Finds Life After Prison
??Chapter & Verse (not to be confused with the Bruce Springsteen album that came out a few months ago) shows how difficult it can be for a dude from the streets to stay away from the streets. For the first half, Daniel Beaty walks the streets of Harlem like a brooding, hulking, blank slate. As fresh-outta-jail ex-con S. Lance Ingram (the “S” stands for “Sir”), Beaty keeps his head down, his mouth shut, and mostly does a lot of chin-ups. (Apparently, this movie is out to remind Harlem residents that those pedestrian crossing lights make for handy chin bars.) He’s so intent on staying out of trouble that he comes off as socially awkward, like he’s afraid anything he says or does could send him right back to the slammer.
But that dead-eyed iciness begins to thaw when Ingram begins delivering food to the apartment of Miss Maddy (Loretta Devine, hamming it up even more than she does on The Carmichael Show) and her grandson Ty (the Jaden Smith–looking Khadim Diop). While their initial meeting is less than cordial — she starts throwing food at Ingram because he’s brought her the wrong order — Ingram becomes a welcome guest in their abode and, eventually, a reliable friend of the family. He builds a computer for Miss Maddy, fixes things around the apartment and tries to keep Ty, who’s already hanging with a gang of neighborhood thugs, on the straight-and-narrow.
