menu

‘Harry Benson: Shoot First’ Celebrates the Art and Ethos of a Great Photographer

'The Brand New Testament' Asks, ‘What If Jesus Had a Baby Sister?’


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

‘Harry Benson: Shoot First’ Celebrates the Art and Ethos of a Great Photographer

Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at 6:30 a.m.
By Diana Clarke
‘Harry Benson: Shoot First’ Celebrates the Art and Ethos of a Great PhotographerEXPAND
A A

Try to watch Matthew Miele and Justin Bare's new documentary, Harry Benson: Shoot First, as Benson would want you to: with no commentary, consideration, or delay. It's the same risky, presumptuous way he takes his photos.

When Robert Kennedy was shot, Benson ran into the fray and snapped a photo of the warm corpse on the asphalt, surrounded by concerned men unable to help; Benson didn't help either. "Shoot first" is his ethos, but not his ethic; in fact, he states several times that good ethics make bad photographers. Think too hard about whether it's okay to take that photo, and you'll miss the moment.

Film Details

Harry Benson: Shoot First

NR Documentary
More Info Trailer

Benson is best known for his intimate portraits of the Beatles, and the film opens with images of the four from Liverpool gasping and pop-eyed, flinging pillows and falling onto a hotel mattress. It's a soft invitation into Benson's rare world, which offers unprecedented access to eye contact with the reclusive and the bedrooms of the elite. Here's Michael Jackson with a plastic Boy Scout; Hillary and Bill almost kissing; Alec Baldwin baring his rug of a chest. More compelling and less well known are Benson's images from the Civil Rights era, photographed at Klan gatherings and Martin Luther King's funeral.

The images are augmented by commentary from Benson, his subjects, and his critics, who include his own family. In his singular dedication to brilliant work, Benson was rarely home, even on holidays, but he expresses scorn for people more concerned with others' feelings than their images. It's a reminder: Not only cameras but also guns can shoot. An image, like a bullet, can be violent; it can change the world forever.

Harry Benson: Shoot First
Directed by Matthew Miele and Justin Bare
Magnolia Pictures
Opens December 9, IFC Center

Diana Clarke
Diana Clarke is a regular film contributor at Voice Media Group and its film partner, the Village Voice. VMG publications include LA Weekly, Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Miami New Times, Broward-Palm Beach New Times, Houston Press, Dallas Observer and OC Weekly.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
IFC Center
More Info
More Info

323 Sixth Ave.
New York, NY 10014

212-924-7771

www.ifccenter.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >