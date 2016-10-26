menu

Iggy Pop Is the Thrilling Beating Heart of Jarmusch's Too-Obvious Stooges Doc

A Civil Rights–Era Interracial Romance Strains Against Respectability


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Iggy Pop Is the Thrilling Beating Heart of Jarmusch's Too-Obvious Stooges Doc

Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at 9 a.m.
By Melissa Anderson
Iggy Pop Is the Thrilling Beating Heart of Jarmusch's Too-Obvious Stooges DocEXPAND
A A

The almost-seventy Iggy Pop, the star attraction of Jim Jarmusch's worshipful documentary about the Stooges, proves just as charismatic as a raconteur seated in some ornately decorated living room as he did as a wiry, wired, blood-smeared djinni strutting across stages decades ago.

The protopunk quartet, particularly during its 1967–74 incarnation, is hailed by Jarmusch during his fleeting appearance onscreen in the film's opening minutes as "the greatest rock 'n' roll band of all time." The corny hyperbole is of a piece with the Michael Moore–ish visual elements braided in: cute animation, drearily obvious era-setting archival footage. Band members come and go (and die); Pop's fruitful association with David Bowie in the Seventies gets discussed too cursorily.

Film Details

Gimme Danger

R Documentary 108 min.
More Info Trailer

The frontman's reminiscences, though, are invariably eloquent, witty, and often moving. Pop is the rare rock demiurge to say of Mom and Dad, who relinquished the master bedroom of their trailer home in Michigan so that their son could wail all night on his drum kit, "I got to know my parents — that's a real treasure."

Barefoot and bedecked in pinstriped trousers like a bohemian Beau Brummell, Pop holds forth while enthroned in an armchair, to the left of which is a skull resting atop a pedestal. The prop may be a memento mori, but even in his senescence, Pop maintains his lust for life.

Gimme Danger
Directed by Jim Jarmusch
Amazon Studios and Magnolia Pictures
Opens October 28, Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center and IFC Center

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
IFC Center
More Info
More Info

323 Sixth Ave.
New York, NY 10014

212-924-7771

www.ifccenter.com

miles
Film Society of Lincoln Center - Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center
More Info
More Info

144 W. 65th St.
New York, NY 10133

www.filmlinc.com/about/the-elinor-bunin-munroe-film-center

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >