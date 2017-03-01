menu

Inspirational Basketball Drama 'Wolves' Runs a Familiar Game — But at Least It's Got Michael Shannon

Ghanaian Drama 'Nakom' Finds a Med Student Torn Between His Village and the City


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Inspirational Basketball Drama 'Wolves' Runs a Familiar Game — But at Least It's Got Michael Shannon

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.
By Tatiana Craine
Inspirational Basketball Drama 'Wolves' Runs a Familiar Game — But at Least It's Got Michael ShannonEXPAND
A A

There's a tried-and-true formula that has worked for many a sports-centric family drama: Local kid overcomes adversity off the court (or field, or track — you name it) and rises above it all for the love of the game. Despite some spectacular performances and equally compelling basketball scenes, writer/director Bart Freundlich's Wolves sticks too closely to that playbook.

Anthony (Taylor John Smith) benevolently rules his high school basketball team — he's a jock with a heart of gold and his eyes set on Cornell. But, wouldn't you know, he's got problems at home that bleed (sometimes literally) onto the court and put his scholarship in jeopardy. His biggest burden is a hard-drinking, hard-ass father (Michael Shannon) with a knack for betting — and busting up anything that gets in his way. Shannon brings spark to his bleak role, sparring with equal parts ferocious charm and brute force with the family, including Carla Gugino as the worried mother.

Film Details

Wolves

R Drama 109 min.
More Info Trailer

Bolstered by tough love from new mentor Socrates (John Douglas Thompson) — a former pro player and the Bagger Vance of the West 4th Street Courts — Anthony finds his groove. In the end, Smith channels his character's nickname ("Saint") and does lots of heavy lifting, both emotionally and with his actual basketball skills.

A feel-good Friday Night Lights with layups Wolves ain't. There's real turmoil in Freundlich's script (abuse, a crumbling marriage, pregnancy) but the problems sometimes seem tacked on for added crisis. One of the film's coaches says it best: They don't want players who will fit in, they want ones who will stand out — but Wolves blends in with the pack.

Wolves
Written and directed by Bart Freundlich
IFC Films
Opens March 3, IFC Center

Tatiana Craine
Tatiana Craine is a Brooklyn-based writer, editor, and photographer from Minneapolis. Her work has also appeared in City Pages, LA Weekly, and Inverse among other publications. In 2014, she won a Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists Page One Award for her feature on writer Neil Gaiman.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >