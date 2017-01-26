menu

Jackie Chan Goes All Indiana Jones in the Cross-Cultural Pleasure 'Kung Fu Yoga'

Sundance: Breaking Down Terror with '78/52' and 'Oklahoma City'


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Jackie Chan Goes All Indiana Jones in the Cross-Cultural Pleasure 'Kung Fu Yoga'

Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 3:15 p.m.
By Abbey Bender
Jackie Chan Goes All Indiana Jones in the Cross-Cultural Pleasure 'Kung Fu Yoga'EXPAND
A A

Kung Fu Yoga is a brash spectacle that makes good on the promise of multiculturalism implied by its title. The film follows an archaeology professor, Jack (Jackie Chan), and his team as they attempt to locate a lost Indian treasure. Complications ensue, of course, and the thin plot is mostly a pretext for shots of sweeping, exotic landscapes and sequences of the energetic, entertaining action for which Chan has long been justly famous.

There is indeed both kung fu and yoga, and the action unfolds in China, India and Dubai. Sometimes it's a bit like watching a video game, which is probably intentional — the opening sequence is animated, and creates an uncanny effect later mirrored by shots of pristine mountaintops and animals likely rendered through CGI.

Film Details

Kung-Fu Yoga

NR Action/Adventure 108 min.
More Info

While this aesthetic, as well as the cultural sprawl of multiple languages and international settings, is timely, there's an old-fashioned quality to some of the humor. One sequence finds Jack driving a car with a lion (shades of Bringing Up Baby), and his profession, along with repeated imagery of snakes, recalls Indiana Jones and all the swashbuckling tales that inspired it. The most memorable scene takes place in an ice cavern where Jack fights off attackers, stepping on their feet with perfect timing and jumping from one icy platform to another.

The multilingual dialogue can come across as stilted, and some of the supporting characters seem like afterthoughts, but the icy underground offers escapist visuals that can't be beat. The final sequence, an elaborate multi-character dance routine, feels inevitable — Kung Fu Yoga is a proudly silly cultural melting pot in which kung fu and Bollywood meet amicably.

Kung Fu Yoga
Directed by Stanley Tong
Well Go USA
Opens January 27, AMC Empire 25

Abbey Bender
Abbey Bender is a film critic who has written for Brooklyn Magazine, Sight and Sound, Little White Lies, and Film Comment, among other publications. She lives in New York.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
AMC Empire 25
More Info
More Info

234 W. 42nd St.
New York, NY 10036

212-398-2597

www.amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/amc-empire-25

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >