James Franco Audits Another Queer-Theory Course — And Gets Another Failing Grade

Sundance: Doesn't J.D. Salinger Demand a More Daring Biopic Than Rebel in the Rye?


James Franco Audits Another Queer-Theory Course — And Gets Another Failing Grade

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 12:15 p.m.
By Melissa Anderson
James Franco Audits Another Queer-Theory Course — And Gets Another Failing Grade
I Am Michael recounts, sometimes artlessly, the true story of Michael Glatze, a gay activist and publishing impresario who renounced rainbow flags to embrace Christ and heterosexuality. It stars James Franco in the title role — casting that proves to be the film's biggest burden.

Based on Benoit Denizet-Lewis' 2011 New York Times Magazine article "My Ex-Gay Friend," Justin Kelly's movie opens somewhere in Wyoming with the principal, his hair as stiff and short as that of a Fifties-TV dad, counseling a teen tormented by his desires: "Gay doesn't exist. It's a false identity." We flash back ten years earlier, to 1998, when Glatze, an amateur queer theorist, his tresses now shaggy and bleached blond, utters similar words — but with a completely different context and meaning — to his colleagues at the Castro office of XY, a twink-targeted magazine: "Gay and straight are just social constructs." (Denizet-Lewis' article probes this irony much more than the movie does.)

Film Details

I Am Michael

NR Drama 100 min.
More Info Trailer

A health scare is the putative reason that Glatze abandons his happy, thriving throuple (his long-term boyfriend is played by Zachary Quinto, and the most recent addition to the ménage by Charlie Carver) and his commitment to LGBTQ-youth outreach for Ann Coulter tomes and furiously highlighted Bible passages. Many of the tormented protagonist's shifts in thinking are awkwardly conveyed through reams of off-screen monologuing: Glatze's blog entries are read aloud by Franco, an infamous graduate-degree collector not so long ago, in a voice that suggests poetry-MFA earnestness, horrible acting, or both. Or maybe something worse: a reprise of the actor's own inflated sense of himself as faux-mo provocateur — a cynicism and smugness left over from Interior. Leather Bar. (2013), his unendurable Cruising vanity project. 

I Am Michael
Directed by Justin Kelly
Brainstorm Media
Opens January 27, Cinema Village

Melissa Anderson
Melissa Anderson is the senior film critic at the Village Voice, for which she first began writing in 2000. She is also a contributor to Artforum and Bookforum.

