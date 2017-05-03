menu

"Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait" Offers Touching Tribute to the Artist and His Milieu

Mental Patients Hit the Road in Paolo Virzì’s "Like Crazy"


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

"Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait" Offers Touching Tribute to the Artist and His Milieu

Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.
By Chris Packham
"Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait" Offers Touching Tribute to the Artist and His MilieuEXPAND
A A

Julian Schnabel's gestural paintings are epically scaled, often executed on drapes or boat sails rather than on stretched canvas. In Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait, director Pappi Corsicato is usually forced to shoot large panoramas of the artist at work and the huge studios and exhibition spaces his art demands; though visually expansive, however, the film feels emotionally intimate.

Touching briefly on its subject's childhood as a Jewish kid in Brownsville, Texas, the film surveys Schnabel's explosive New York art-scene debut, in the mid-1970s, and his 1980s stardom. He was a young gun challenging the orthodoxies of the previous generation in the best possible way — with authenticity, integrity, and original style. During a period when painting was out of favor, he made it acceptable again, and his methods became trends that persist today.

Film Details

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait

NR Documentary
More Info Trailer

By the yardstick of Michael Jordan's midcareer transition to baseball, Schnabel's reinvention as a film director in the 1990s should have been a forgettable detour. But his visual sensibility and his familiarity with the art scene imbue Basquiat with authenticity and beauty out of reach for other directors. The 1996 biopic of the painter Jean-Michel Basquiat, a friend of Schnabel's, was critically acclaimed. The artist followed it with Before Night Falls and, most recently, The Diving Bell and the Butterfly.

One of Portrait's strongest threads is Schnabel's connection to major artistic figures now lost. Good old Laurie Anderson relates his involvement with one of the final performances by her husband, Lou Reed: a series of filmed projections that accompanied the show. The sequence becomes a sweet, unexpected requiem for the late songwriter.

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait
Directed by Pappi Corsicato
Cohen Media Group
Opens May 5, Lincoln Plaza Cinema and Quad Cinema

Chris Packham
Chris Packham is a freelance writer and editor in New York.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >