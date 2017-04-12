menu

Katell Quillévéré's Mesmeric Melodrama "Heal the Living" Illuminates Our Strength and Fragility

Moving-to-the-Suburbs Drama "Little Boxes" Itself Puts Everyone in Easily Labeled Boxes


Katell Quillévéré's Mesmeric Melodrama "Heal the Living" Illuminates Our Strength and Fragility

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 6:30 a.m.
By Nick Schager
A catastrophic accident leaves one family in ruins and bestows another with precious hope in Heal the Living, a melodrama immeasurably enhanced by the piercing, poetic direction of Katell Quillévéré (Suzanne). On his way home from a dawn surfing trip, carefree teen Simon (Gabin Verdet) is involved in a car crash, leaving him physically intact but brain-dead. This shakes his estranged parents (Emmanuelle Seigner and Kool Shen) to the core. While grappling with this tragedy, they're forced to decide whether to donate his organs; across Paris, former orchestral violinist Claire (Anne Dorval) confronts her own worsening degenerative heart condition alongside her doting sons (Finnegan Oldfield and Théo Cholbi).

Drenched in a beautifully melancholic score by Alexandre Desplat, the ensuing tale — which also intermittently shifts its gaze to an organ-donor consultant (Tahar Rahim), a lonely nurse (Monia Chokri), and Simon's girlfriend (Galatéa Bellugi) — is a familiar one about death-begetting-life. Yet Quillévéré's compassionate handling of her material (adapted from Maylis de Kerangal's novel with co-writer Gilles Taurand) finds illuminating truths in grace-note details, from Simon gliding down empty nocturnal streets on his bike to a final kind gesture given to the boy during his last moments. At once sorrowful and optimistic, Heal the Living captures the terrifying fragility of life, even as it also recognizes the strength derived from the many connections — organic, emotional, and associative — that bind and define us.

Film Details

Heal the Living (Réparer les vivants)

NR Drama 100 min.
Heal the Living
Directed by Katell Quillévéré
Cohen Media Group
Opens April 14, Quad Cinema

Nick Schager
Nick Schager is a NYC-area film critic and culture journalist who, when not spending his days and nights (and late-late nights) churning out criticism and features for the Village Voice, also contributes to a host of other print and online publications including The Daily Beast, Esquire, Variety, The A.V. Club, The Playlist, Paste, Rolling Stone, and Film Journal International. During his scant free time, Nick has been known to obsess over the intricacies of They Live and, with his two daughters, recite dialogue from Clifford.

