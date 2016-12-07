menu

Katie Holmes Braves the Economic Downturn in 'All We Had,' Her Well-Acted Directorial Debut

Shia LaBeouf Is Actually Really Good in This Military Mystery With a Godawful Twist


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Katie Holmes Braves the Economic Downturn in 'All We Had,' Her Well-Acted Directorial Debut

Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at 1:45 p.m.
By Serena Donadoni
Katie Holmes Braves the Economic Downturn in 'All We Had,' Her Well-Acted Directorial DebutEXPAND
A A

Katie Holmes’ directorial debut, All We Had, could be called It’s Going to Be Okay, the mantra of its downtrodden but resilient characters. Screenwriters Jill Killington and Josh Boone (Stuck in Love) extract a hopeful, we’re-all-in-this-together storyline from Annie Weatherwax’s first novel, which details the struggles of the working poor during the 2008 housing collapse. Holmes uses this economic instability as the backdrop for a comforting mother-daughter drama about the benefits of interdependency.

Bright, precocious teenager Ruthie Carmichael (Stefania Owen) instinctively knows when to prompt mercurial mom Rita (Holmes) to leave her latest predatory boyfriend. The pair views each escape as a new beginning, reassuring Ruthie that despite her mother's drinking and erratic behavior, Rita values her daughter above all else. Stranded in upstate New York, they experience the kindness of strangers: diner owner Marty (Richard Kind) offers a job and makeshift home, and his transgender niece Pam (Eve Lindley) becomes a supportive co-worker and friend. Compassionate neighbors try to provide a safety net, even as the bottom falls out.

Film Details

All We Had

NR Drama 105 min.
More Info

Ruthie’s voiceover fills in some narrative gaps, but the film’s haphazard episodic structure never coheres. Powerful one-on-one conversations and Holmes’ unvarnished performance (especially quiet moments when uncertainty and fear wash over Rita’s face) anchor what is slowly revealed as a wish-fulfillment fantasy dressed as gritty realism. Holmes focuses on the maturation of both Ruthie and Rita, each of whom realizes she needs to break destructive habits, while never addressing how an obsessive reliance on each other stunts their growth.

All We Had
Directed by Katie Holmes
Gravitas Ventures
Opens December 9, AMC 34th Steet
Available on demand

Serena Donadoni
Serena Donadoni is a regular film contributor at Voice Media Group and its film partner, the Village Voice. VMG publications include LA Weekly, Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Miami New Times, Broward-Palm Beach New Times, Houston Press, Dallas Observer and OC Weekly.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
AMC Loews 34th Street 14‎
More Info
More Info

312 W. 34th St.
New York, NY 10001

212-244-8850

www.amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/amc-loews-34th-street-14

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >