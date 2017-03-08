menu

Long Thought Lost, 'Who's Crazy?' Finds Film, Acting, and Jazz All at Their Freest

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 6:30 a.m.
By Alan Scherstuhl
Thomas White's lost-and-found avant-lulu Who's Crazy? pulses with the newly possible. Shot in Belgium in 1966 and boasting a vigorously inventive score from Ornette Coleman's great trio, White's film depicts and exemplifies collective creation as play, whether what's being brought into the world is a new mode of living (as in the film's loose story) or a freewheeling (even slapstick) approach to narrative cinema. Who's Crazy? opens with a busload of youngish mental patients (played by members of New York's experimental Living Theater) en route to an institution; circumstances soon liberate them, and, free from the joyous skronking of Coleman's alto, they storm a nearby farmhouse, conveniently empty.

There they ditch their jumpsuits for a farm family's duds and launch into an extended improvisation seemingly based upon the idea of a communal society: They cook, some crushing eggs in their hands and letting the yolk ooze through their fingers; they perform a mock courtroom scene, negotiating not just the rule of law but who will play which role; they eventually scrap together a wedding ceremony that proves as thrilling in its conviction as it is chintzy in its conjuring. Coleman's own improvisations (occasionally supplemented by a small rock combo and Marianne Faithful, who sings Coleman's "Sadness") often take the place of dialogue; the patients chant and sometimes shout, but they don't really speak until some 40 minutes in. That leaves us to groove along with three layers of liberated artistry: the Living Theater company, led by White, exploring every possibility of this farmhouse exercise; the restless, open-for-suggestions camerawork and editing (Bernard Daillencourt served as cinematographer; Denise de Casabianca edited); and then Coleman and company, watching the film White made and laying their genius upon it. John Klacsmann, archivist at the Anthology Archives, repaired the rediscovered print; FSLC is screening it through DCP.

Film Details

Critics' Pick

NR Drama 73 min.
Directed by Thomas White
Kino Lorber
Opens March 10, Film Society of Lincoln Center

Alan Scherstuhl
Alan Scherstuhl is film editor and writer at Voice Media Group and its film partner, the Village Voice. VMG publications include LA Weekly, Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Miami New Times, Broward-Palm Beach New Times, Houston Press, Dallas Observer and OC Weekly.

