menu

'Lovesong' Never Sings It Loud and Proud, but Riley Keough Yearns Well

Gael García Bernal Hits the Midwest in Cross-Culture Comedy 'You're Killing Me Susana'


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

'Lovesong' Never Sings It Loud and Proud, but Riley Keough Yearns Well

Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Melissa Anderson
'Lovesong' Never Sings It Loud and Proud, but Riley Keough Yearns WellEXPAND
A A

Like its central not-couple, two women tongue-tied about their desire for each other, So Yong Kim's Lovesong frustrates with its lack of articulation. Sarah (Riley Keough) and her three-year-old daughter, Jessie (Jessie Ok Gray), are cocooned somewhere in leafy splendor; her husband, gone for long stretches on business, appears only via dropped Skype calls. A visit from Mindy (Jena Malone), a friend of Sarah's since college, stirs the intimacy-starved young mother. A hand is placed on a thigh, they kiss, the rest occurs offscreen. Their halting, dissembling conversation about what happened sets the listless tone for the rest of the film, which jumps ahead three years later and finds Sarah and Jessie (now played by Sky Ok Gray) in Nashville for Mindy's wedding (to a man).

As feelings remain unexpressed or avoided, Lovesong grows more vaporous, even as the frame becomes increasingly cluttered with minor characters, their appearance necessitated by the bustle of the upcoming nuptials. Some of these small roles, though, give tonic weight to the movie, none more so than Rosanna Arquette's portrayal of Mindy's mom, never afraid to conceal her disapproval and disappointment. Kim, whose Treeless Mountain (2008) stands as one of the finest films about childhood from the past decade, elicits (or, at minimum, sets up the right conditions for) more great performances from the little girls playing Jessie, who are also the director's daughters. (Their dad is filmmaker Bradley Rust Gray, who co-wrote Lovesong with Kim; the spouses are frequent collaborators.) And despite her hazily sketched part, Keough, by calibrating the intensity of her yearning gazes, makes Sarah's needs and appetites piercingly palpable.

Film Details

Lovesong

NR Drama 84 min.
More Info Trailer

Lovesong
Directed by So Yong Kim
Strand Releasing
Opens February 17, Village East Cinema

Melissa Anderson
Melissa Anderson is the senior film critic at the Village Voice, for which she first began writing in 2000. She is also a contributor to Artforum and Bookforum.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >