menu

'Midsummer in Newtown' Observes as the Families of Sandy Hook Find Life on the Stage

Beyond the Monolith: A Kubrick Retrospective Introduces a New Documentary on the Man Behind the Myth


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

'Midsummer in Newtown' Observes as the Families of Sandy Hook Find Life on the Stage

Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 2:15 p.m.
By Chuck Wilson
'Midsummer in Newtown' Observes as the Families of Sandy Hook Find Life on the StageEXPAND
A A

In the second summer after the 2012 mass shooting at Newtown, Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary, residents put on a show starring local children and teens.

In the slightly uneven yet deeply affecting documentary Midsummer in Newtown, filmmaker Lloyd Kramer tracks the joy-filled auditions, rehearsals and opening night of A ROCKIN' Midsummer Night's Dream, a Shakespeare-inspired musical staged by Broadway pros lending their time and talent.

Film Details

Midsummer in Newtown

NR Documentary 81 min.
More Info

The very mention of the Newtown tragedy, in which 20 first-graders and six teachers and administrators were gunned down, is overwhelming, but the sight of children discovering themselves through the magic of live theater can only bring smiles. Kramer quickly focuses on 11-year-old Sammie and 9-year-old Tain, who both have painful memories of "that day" and the friends they lost. These two are soulful, funny and articulate, but the film would benefit from other voices — particularly those of the older kids in the production.

Sandy Hook's heroic music teacher, Maryrose Kristopik, fills in the backstory of that terrible day, and there's wrenching testimony from the parents of 6-year-old Ava Márquez-Greene, who died in the attack. In the end, Midsummer in Newtown feels oddly underwritten, with Kramer neglecting to mention that the jazz album Jimmy Greene wrote as tribute to his daughter received two Grammy nominations, or that a summer musical at Newtown High is the town's newest tradition — odd omissions in an otherwise moving, important film.

Midsummer in Newtown
Directed by Lloyd Kramer
Participant Media
Opens January 27, Village East Cinema

Chuck Wilson
Chuck Wilson has been writing freelance movie reviews for the LA Weekly and, subsequently, the Village Voice, since 1997. Each year, Chuck writes “Disney: A Year of Animation” for Chronicle Books and is the editor of their two-volume The Art of Disney Postcards. (He never reviews Disney films!) He is a member of the Los Angeles Critics Association.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
City Cinemas Village East Cinema
More Info
More Info

181-189 2nd Ave.
New York, NY 10012

212-529-6799

www.villageeastcinema.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >