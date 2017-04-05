'Mine' Has Armie Hammer Standing on a Landmine for Most of the Movie
Not unlike a pre-Deadpool Ryan Reynolds, Armie Hammer is one of those guys who looks like he was created to be a movie star, yet somehow misses his chance every time. His latest feature is straight from the Reynolds playbook, specifically the chapter titled Buried: gain actor credibility by playing a military dude in a confined scenario that basically makes the entire story a one-man showcase for yourself. It's a good move, unfortunately tripped up in this case by directorial missteps.
Hammer is Mike, a Marine alone in the desert when he steps on a landmine of the mostly fictional movie variety: the kind that only explodes after you take your foot off it. With potential rescue days away, he must survive against the elements, wild dogs, errant snipers and … alas … his own deep-seated personal traumas.
Dig this: Stepping on a mine turns out to be a metaphor for his whole life! Like when he tried to confront his drunk father or argue with his wife! And the fact that he takes a knee to rest without letting his foot off the explosive is symbolic too! Because he's taken a knee, literally or otherwise, in other major life situations! Get it? You might have deduced that the co-director/co-writer team of Fabio Guaglione and Fabio Resinaro are none too subtle, and their reliance on hallucination sequences suggests a (misguided) lack of faith in Hammer to pull this off by himself. It's also seems like they don't know any actual military personnel — their assumption seems to be that people who enlist all come from broken homes with a family-sized bag of chips on their shoulder.
Mine
Directed by Fabio Guaglione and Fabio Resinaro
Well Go USA
Opens April 7, AMC Loews 34th Street
