Mumble-Meta Sequel 'Uncle Kent 2' Is Literally Masturbatory

Uncle Kent 2 is one of those movies that makes you think, "Why is this here?" Even Joe Swanberg, the director of the first Uncle Kent, turns up (and directs the first 12 minutes) to tell our protagonist, artist/Adventure Time writer Kent Osborne, that making a sequel to their 2011 mumblecore film would be a bad idea.

Nevertheless, here is that sequel, a meta mind-bender that bears little resemblance to the original, which just had Osborne trying to make the moves on a female houseguest (Jennifer Prediger) during a weekend and ending up constantly getting friendzoned — even during a threesome.

In this follow-up, directed with a sunny disposition by Todd Rohal (The Guatemalan Handshake), star/writer Osborne is enthused with the idea of making a batty sci-fi sequel to Uncle Kent, even as he's hanging out at Comic-Con in San Diego and experiencing trippy hallucinations and mind tricks while Swing Out Sister's "Breakout" continually plays in his head. Just like in the original, he spends most of his time with women who ultimately don't give him any. (Prediger briefly returns.)

Osborne is apparently going for some sort of life-is-but-a-simulation treatise with this movie. But Uncle Kent 2 is an even more rambling ball of nonsense than the original, which at least had its feet planted in reality. I will say this: Uncle Kent 2 is the only movie that uses jacking off to literally elevate to a higher reality.

Uncle Kent 2

Directed By Todd Rohal

Factory 25

Opens November 11, Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn

