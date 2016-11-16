menu

'Notes on Blindness' Attempts to Visualize the Mind of a Theologian Who’s Lost His Sight

Teen Comedy 'The Edge of Seventeen' Finds More Life in its Grown-ups Than its Teens


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

'Notes on Blindness' Attempts to Visualize the Mind of a Theologian Who’s Lost His Sight

Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Alan Scherstuhl
'Notes on Blindness' Attempts to Visualize the Mind of a Theologian Who’s Lost His SightEXPAND
A A

"If I cried, and my tears fell into your eyes, would you be able to see again?" That gorgeous heartbreaker of a question is one that the theologian John Hull reports being asked by his son in the years after Hull went blind in 1983.

Hull recorded audio diaries in the first years after losing his sight, charting his adaptation, his occasional despair, and the glittering insights and memories with which he lit up a world gone dark. Eventually, after years, he found something more than hope — in emerging "out of that shadowland of passivity," he seized the agency he had previously enjoyed as a family man and professor and gained a new understanding of the mind.

Film Details

Notes on Blindness

NR Documentary 90 min. 1 Theater
More Info Trailer

Working with those original tapes, the filmmakers create art out of what too often is a documentary stopgap. By having their actors lip-sync along to Hull and his family's own voices, the staged re-creations that so often pad nonfiction films here achieve a peculiar formalist beauty: We're watching a guess at what the people saying these words might have looked like, just as Hull himself had to guess. The staged scenes and incidental footage sometimes are as moving as Hull's words. ("Who had the right to deprive me of the sight of my children at Christmastime?" he asks.)

There's a dreamy sadness to all the silhouettes, to the fingers feeling along wallpaper, and one strong sequence involves slow dancing to the Shirelles' "This Is Dedicated to the One I Love," a potent reminder of the genius of Phil Spector. But filmmakers' metaphorical flourishes — illustrating dreams or stabbing at a feeling — alternate between stirring and mawkishly imprecise.

Notes on Blindness
Written and directed by James Spinney and Peter Middleton
Bond Influence
Opens November 16, Film Forum

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Film Forum
More Info
More Info

209 W. Houston St.
New York, NY 10014

212-727-8110

www.filmforum.org

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >