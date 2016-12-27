menu

Now Is an Especially Good Time to Revisit Your Beautiful Friendship With 'Casablanca'

Woman Power Serves a Boy in Mike Mills’s Late-Seventies Remembrance, '20th Century Women'


Now Is an Especially Good Time to Revisit Your Beautiful Friendship With ‘Casablanca’

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 12 p.m.
By Serena Donadoni
Now Is an Especially Good Time to Revisit Your Beautiful Friendship With 'Casablanca'
Casablanca is a sharply political movie, displaying overt admiration for anti-fascist activists and sympathy for refugees while subtly probing the corrosiveness of appeasement.

In the decades following World War II, the 1944 Academy Award winner — Best Picture, Director (Michael Curtiz), and Adapted Screenplay (by Julius J. Epstein, Philip G. Epstein, and Howard Koch) — has been viewed as a glamorous love story, a quotable relic of Hollywood's heyday, and a gateway drug for classic-film addicts. But against the current rise of nationalism and xenophobia, the political climate that generations have taken as a backdrop for the romance of Ilsa Lund (Ingrid Bergman) and Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) crashes to the forefront.

Film Details

Critics' Pick

Casablanca (1942)

PG Drama 102 min. 1 Theater


Suave dissident Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid), lauded for his anti-Nazi tracts and daring getaways, impresses even blasé Rick, whose bar serves as a neutral gathering spot in the Moroccan city under French colonial rule. In the early 1940s, Casablanca became part of an escape route for European migrants yearning to breathe free. Ilsa, husband Victor, and her former lover Rick meet at this crossroads, and how they respond reflects their ideologies. Loyalty, cynicism, and defiance are as important as passion in their interactions, and the isolationist Rick only regains moral clarity by choosing a side.

Casablanca was filmed in the safety of the Warner Bros. lot, but the cast of immigrants and exiles who had fled the Third Reich conveyed their visceral fear. While the future was uncertain, the resolute characters of this exquisite wartime drama found peace through love and resistance.

Casablanca
Directed by Michael Curtiz
Warner Bros.
Opens December 28, Film Forum

Serena Donadoni
Serena Donadoni is a regular film contributor at Voice Media Group and its film partner, the Village Voice. VMG publications include LA Weekly, Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Miami New Times, Broward-Palm Beach New Times, Houston Press, Dallas Observer and OC Weekly.
Use Current Location

Film Forum

miles
Film Forum
More Info
More Info

209 W. Houston St.
New York, NY 10014

212-727-8110

www.filmforum.org

