menu

Oz Perkin's 'The Blackcoat's Daughter' Is an Unnerving (and Bloody) Horror Debut

Big Little Lies Pits Some of Our Greatest Actresses Against Toxic Masculinity


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Oz Perkin's 'The Blackcoat's Daughter' Is an Unnerving (and Bloody) Horror Debut

Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 7:30 a.m.
By Alan Scherstuhl
Oz Perkin's 'The Blackcoat's Daughter' Is an Unnerving (and Bloody) Horror DebutEXPAND
A A

The films of Osgood "Oz" Perkins stir that middle-of-the-night sense that something terrible might lurk just past the edges of your perception. The writer and director is adept at unsettling atmosphere (aided by scores from his brother, the musician Elvis Perkins) and at slow-burn horror entirely removed from the pat assumptions of genre moviemaking.

You know how, in most ghost stories, once the character knows what the ghost wants, everything will be OK? Perkins' conception of the horrific is more interior and unfathomable: His characters (in the ghost tale I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, already streaming on Netflix, and in this new demon-possession thriller, actually completed first) never fully comprehend the forces that haunt them, even as they seem to know that those forces in some way reflect them.

Film Details

The Blackcoat's Daughter (February)

R Horror 95 min.
More Info

The Blackcoat's Daughter finds two boarding-school girls (Kiernan Shipka and Lucy Boynton) forced to winter together while a malevolent force — horned and fuzzy, in silhouette — takes an interest in them. Meanwhile, a grown-up (Emma Roberts) road-trips back to that school, for reasons Perkins allows you plenty of time to puzzle over. It's all muted suggestion until, surprisingly, the third act turns bloody.

Perkins' influences are more overtly displayed here than in I Am the Pretty Thing — in look and sound design, a creeptastic motel room is pretty much Isabella Rosselini's apartment from Blue Velvet — and its conclusion less satisfying. But few horror debuts unnerve and fascinate as much as this one.

The Blackcoat's Daughter
Written and directed by Oz Perkins
A24
Opens March 31, Village East Cinema and Brooklyn Drafthouse

Alan Scherstuhl
Alan Scherstuhl is film editor and writer at Voice Media Group and its film partner, the Village Voice. VMG publications include LA Weekly, Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Miami New Times, Broward-Palm Beach New Times, Houston Press, Dallas Observer and OC Weekly.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
City Cinemas Village East Cinema
More Info
More Info

181-189 2nd Ave.
New York, NY 10012

212-529-6799

www.villageeastcinema.com

miles
Alamo Drafthouse
More Info
More Info

445 Albee Square West
Brooklyn, NY 11201

718-513-2547

drafthouse.com/nyc/theater/downtown-brooklyn

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >