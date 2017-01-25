menu

Patricidal Thriller 'My Father Die' Is as Artless as Its Title

The Latest Climate-Change Doc Finds Hope Amid Rising Sea Levels


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Patricidal Thriller 'My Father Die' Is as Artless as Its Title

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 3:30 p.m.
By Nick Schager
Patricidal Thriller 'My Father Die' Is as Artless as Its TitleEXPAND
A A

My Father Die may boast a bizarrely graceless title, but that's the least of this revenge saga's shortcomings, which number in the dozens and conspire to make it an early contender for worst of 2017.

Written and directed by Sean Brosnan (son of Pierce), this pointless, affected and rancid piece of Southern-fried bayou pulp concerns a young boy named Asher who watches as his supernaturally psycho dad (Gary Stretch) kills his older brother (Chester Rushing) — and smacks Asher around so bad he loses his hearing. Then, as a deaf adult, Asher (Joe Anderson) endeavors to kill his pa upon the homicidal man's release from prison.

Film Details

My Father Die

NR Action/Adventure 90 min.
More Info

What follows is a grungy vengeance mission full of black-and-white flashbacks set to faux-Mailickian narration ("Mother Earth knows life moves in cycles"), webcam porn, deviant preachers, Down's syndrome–afflicted priests, cherubic children, S&M–style masturbation, violent rape, perfunctory shootouts, random appearances by The Dukes of Hazzard alum John Schneider and the repeated sight of Asher strutting about in slow motion while holding a shotgun and wearing sunglasses and his brother's wolf-skin headdress.

Biblical paintings are also sprinkled throughout the action in an attempt to give this Gummo-by-way-of-Southern Comfort stew some heft. Yet from homophobic start to misogynistic finish, My Father Die is a parade of thrift-store images and scenarios as dull as they are repugnant.

My Father Die
Written and directed by Sean Brosnan
Film Rise
Now playing, Cinema Village

Nick Schager
Nick Schager is a NYC-area film critic and culture journalist who, when not spending his days and nights (and late-late nights) churning out criticism and features for the Village Voice, also contributes to a host of other print and online publications including The Daily Beast, Esquire, Variety, The A.V. Club, The Playlist, Paste, Rolling Stone, and Film Journal International. During his scant free time, Nick has been known to obsess over the intricacies of They Live and, with his two daughters, recite dialogue from Clifford.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >