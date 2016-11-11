menu

Real-Life Testimonials Lift 'Behind Bayonets and Barbed Wire,' a Doc of World War II POW Life

With an Interior Epic, Ang Lee Gets Too Real for His Medium


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Real-Life Testimonials Lift 'Behind Bayonets and Barbed Wire,' a Doc of World War II POW Life

Friday, November 11, 2016 at 3:09 p.m.
By Daphne Howland
Real-Life Testimonials Lift 'Behind Bayonets and Barbed Wire,' a Doc of World War II POW LifeEXPAND
A A

Behind Bayonets and Barbed Wire, the story of World War II American prisoners of war captured by the Japanese and sent to the Manchurian city of Mukden, begins ponderously and seems destined to put history students to sleep. Black-and-white clips illustrate a droning recitation of facts, the addition of recreations by modern actors; a tricky enterprise for a documentary without much of a budget, this at first threatens to make things worse.

But 25 minutes in, the doc thoroughly redeems itself as its directors, Chinese filmmaker Haofang Shen and American Richard L. Anderson, hit their stride. They intersperse reminiscences of several of the POWs themselves — now nearing their first century — with those dramatic illustrations in what turns out to be a well-acted, well-shot and well-crafted montage.

Film Details

Behind Bayonets and Barbed Wire

Drama
More Info

These men faced a bleak winter, rat and flea infestations, meager rations and punishing brutalities, including physical and mental abuse and medical experiments. Through it all, they were slave laborers in a factory; against international law, the ship that took them there and the buildings where they lived and worked were left unmarked as war prisons, leaving the captives vulnerable to bombings by the very Allied forces that would have saved them.

There's nothing quite like hearing such memories from the very people who endured these atrocities, and, in the end, after a slow start, the actors who bring those memories to life do them vivid justice.

Behind Bayonets and Barbed Wire
Directed by Haofang Shen and Richard L. Anderson
Trace Images and Double Exposure
Opens November 18, Cinema Village

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >