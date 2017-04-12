menu

Richard Gere Shrinks Down to Shlemiel Size for "Norman," Another New York Story

Sigourney Weaver and Michelle Rodriguez Rule in Walter Hill's Gender Reassignment Action Thriller


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Richard Gere Shrinks Down to Shlemiel Size for "Norman," Another New York Story

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.
By Alan Scherstuhl
Richard Gere Shrinks Down to Shlemiel Size for "Norman," Another New York StoryEXPAND
A A

The back end of some future film festival's Complete Richard Gere Retrospective won't be lacking for fascinating surprises. Like Oren Moverman's Time Out of Mind (2015), a pained study of homelessness, Joseph Cedar's Norman finds Gere as a lost soul haunting a Manhattan that just doesn't see him. What other movie star diminishes himself, seeks to play the guy you don't notice?

As Sinatra might have it, Gere's Norman is a puppet/pauper/pawn trying to glad-hand his way into being a king. He's a pushy, cheery, full-of-shit shlemiel who pesters the assistants to wealthy men with can't-miss investment opportunities and has, so far as the audience can tell, no home life, source of income, or sense of whether he's lying or not.

Film Details

Norman

R Comedy 88
More Info Trailer

Gere jabbers amusingly, and there's something touching in his Norman's persistence. Early on, he puts the touch on an Israeli politician (Lior Ashkenazi), doing the man a favor in order to get his help pulling off an unobtainable deal; three years later, that pol's the PM — and he appreciates all that Norman has done for him. Forever on the make, Norman, of course, attempts to leverage this connection, over-promising what he can deliver to a rabbi (Steve Buscemi!) whose synagogue is facing eviction — and inadvertently triggering a scandal. Cedar wittily lays out this network of lies and exaggerations, split-screening phone calls and freezing the crowd at the biggest moment of Norman's career. But that career is curiously vague, as is the nature of Norman's favors and friendship with the prime minister. So is Norman himself: For half of the running time, I worried he might secretly be homeless — or that the prime minister might be his imagination.

Norman
Written and directed by Joseph Cedar
Sony Pictures Classics
Opens April 14

Alan Scherstuhl
Alan Scherstuhl is film editor and writer at Voice Media Group and its film partner, the Village Voice. VMG publications include LA Weekly, Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Miami New Times, Broward-Palm Beach New Times, Houston Press, Dallas Observer and OC Weekly.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >