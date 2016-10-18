menu

Riveting Courtroom Doc Reveals How War-Crimes Courts Finally Came to Prosecute Rape

Sweet Slice-of-Life 'A Stray' Pairs Up a Pup and a Somali Refugee


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Riveting Courtroom Doc Reveals How War-Crimes Courts Finally Came to Prosecute Rape

Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at 12:30 p.m.
By Daphne Howland
Riveting Courtroom Doc Reveals How War-Crimes Courts Finally Came to Prosecute RapeEXPAND
A A

Rape was deemed a war crime in 1919, but for most of the twentieth century the international tribunals that punish war criminals never pursued charges of sexual assault. Global authorities prioritized death and torture, bypassing rape despite the toll it long has taken on its victims.

In their documentary The Uncondemned, Michele Mitchell and Nick Louvel focus on the 1997 case before the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda that changed this. The attorneys prosecuting Hutu officials — who perpetrated mass killings and rape against minority Tutsis during the Rwandan Civil War — were young and underfunded. Their work was pivotal, as this was the first ever international genocide trial.

Film Details

The Uncondemned

NR Documentary 81 min.
More Info Trailer

Activists were pushing to include rape in their indictment of Hutu mayor Jean-Paul Akayesu, but, while they knew rape happened in his town, they couldn't tie it to him. Had they tried and failed, they could have compromised future genocide cases. At the last minute, thanks to stubborn work by activists and researchers, they did add the charge, and they won their case.

The film is a riveting feat of editing considering the material, the legalistic conundrums, and the profusion of detail. Footage from that time is mixed with current interviews with lawyers, activists, and witnesses, who recall the case with clarity and feeling. The Uncondemned unfolds like a courtroom drama, but it's also a master class in demonstrating how people can change the world.

The Uncondemned
Directed by Michele Mitchell and Nick Louvel
Abramorama
Opens October 21, Landmark Sunshine

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Landmark Sunshine Cinema
More Info
More Info

143 E. Houston St.
New York, NY 10002

212-260-7289

tickets.landmarktheatres.com/Ticketing.aspx?TheatreID=256

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >