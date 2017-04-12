menu

Somehow, the Animated "My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea" Is Even Better Than Its Title

"Be Right Back" Gets to the Bottom of the Mysteries of Maurizio Cattelan — Or Does It?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Somehow, the Animated "My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea" Is Even Better Than Its Title

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
By Sherilyn Connelly
Somehow, the Animated "My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea" Is Even Better Than Its TitleEXPAND
A A

Few things promise a wild visual ride like a movie titled My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea opening with an epilepsy warning, and Dash Shaw's animated whirligig of a riff on The Poseidon Adventure does not disappoint. Self-absorbed sophomore Dash (Jason Schwartzman) is a writer and unreliable narrator whose annoyance that his best friend, Assaf (Reggie Watts), is becoming romantically involved with their fellow school journalist Verti (Maya Rudolph) is only slightly overshadowed by their cliffside high school falling into the ocean. Along with snooty popular girl Mary (Lena Dunham) and badass Lunch Lady Lorraine (Susan Sarandon), they climb to the roof through a fiery, corpse-strewn wreck whose already status-obsessed survivors have wasted no time descending into High Rise–style mayhem.

A teen outcast's revenge fantasy made manifest, My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea, with its lo-fi, collage-heavy squigglevision style, earns its epilepsy warning. And while Rudolph has been the MVP of bigger-budgeted animated films great (Big Hero 6), good (Turbo), and dire (The Nut Job), teaming her with Watts is an explosion of awesomeness that's only surprising insofar as nobody thought to do it before. Sinking Into the Sea is fun, but an hour of just Rudolph and Watts in the recording studio would be no less buoyant.

Film Details

My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea

PG-13 Animation 75 min.
More Info Trailer

My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea
Directed by Dash Shaw
GKids
Opens April 14, Metrograph

Sherilyn Connelly
Sherilyn Connelly is a regular film contributor at Voice Media Group and its film partner, the Village Voice. VMG publications include LA Weekly, Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Miami New Times, Broward-Palm Beach New Times, Houston Press and Dallas Observer.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >