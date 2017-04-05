"Speech & Debate" Reduces a Strong Play to Familiar Teen Drama

The defanged film adaptation of Stephen Karam's 2007 play Speech & Debate takes a Breakfast Club approach to high school characters, defining each by a single trait. There's journalism nerd Solomon (Liam James), theater geek Diwata (Sarah Steele) and openly gay Howie (Austin P. McKenzie). These attributes are enough to make them social outcasts in a Salem, Oregon, portrayed as a conservative bastion, but the location is primarily symbolic, allowing Diwata to regularly cite The Crucible and Massachusetts's witch trials.

In the stage version, this trio comes together to expose hypocrisy in their puritanical town, and reveal that the drama teacher is pursuing students. Karam touches on this in his screenplay but swaps that specific scenario for the amorphous malaise of adolescence. Solomon, Diwata and Howie have parents on the school board, but still don't feel their voices are being heard, so they revive the speech-and-debate club as their megaphone.