"Speech & Debate" Reduces a Strong Play to Familiar Teen Drama

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 11 a.m.
By Serena Donadoni
"Speech &amp; Debate" Reduces a Strong Play to Familiar Teen DramaEXPAND
A A

The defanged film adaptation of Stephen Karam's 2007 play Speech & Debate takes a Breakfast Club approach to high school characters, defining each by a single trait. There's journalism nerd Solomon (Liam James), theater geek Diwata (Sarah Steele) and openly gay Howie (Austin P. McKenzie). These attributes are enough to make them social outcasts in a Salem, Oregon, portrayed as a conservative bastion, but the location is primarily symbolic, allowing Diwata to regularly cite The Crucible and Massachusetts's witch trials.

In the stage version, this trio comes together to expose hypocrisy in their puritanical town, and reveal that the drama teacher is pursuing students. Karam touches on this in his screenplay but swaps that specific scenario for the amorphous malaise of adolescence. Solomon, Diwata and Howie have parents on the school board, but still don't feel their voices are being heard, so they revive the speech-and-debate club as their megaphone.

Film Details

Speech TV Coverage

Director Dan Harris (Imaginary Heroes) structures Speech & Debate like a musical comedy that's building up to a cathartic final number, but scene after scene just falls flat. Without research or preparation, their first speech-and-debate competition is a disaster. (They utilize YouTube and Tinder, but not Google.) Solomon labels petty injustices as censorship and his friends follow suit although, unlike him, they've encountered real obstacles. Even Diwata's ebullient musical interludes can't lift this depressing vehicle from its morass. Dissatisfaction is the driving force in dead-end Salem, where everyone is spinning their wheels and going nowhere.

Speech & Debate
Directed by Dan Harris
Vertical Entertainment
Opens April 7

Serena Donadoni
Serena Donadoni is a regular film contributor at Voice Media Group and its film partner, the Village Voice. VMG publications include LA Weekly, Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Miami New Times, Broward-Palm Beach New Times, Houston Press, Dallas Observer and OC Weekly.

