Speed Metal Stars X Japan Seem More Interesting Than the Documentary About Them Shows

Wednesday, November 2, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Simon Abrams
The mega-popular, decades-old stadium-rock group X Japan features speed-metal-fast drums, emo-ballad lyrics and hair-metal-meets-Alice-Cooper costumes that make them look like many-abbed, leather-clad descendants of kabuki actors and KISS. You can't tell much else about the band based on behind-the-scenes rock doc We Are X, a maddeningly vague primer.

The film purports to illuminate band leader/composer/drummer Yoshiki's motives for making record-breaking populist art, but here he doesn't say anything insightful about his private life or his health problems — tendonitis, chronic wrist pain — beyond pseudo-poetic observations like "pain is my friend, my enemy, my lover." And while he says that his father's suicide influenced his music, he never really explains how.

Film Details

We Are X

R Documentary 92 min.
Supplementary talking-head interviews only make Yoshiki seem more pointlessly elusive, like when fellow musician Marilyn Manson says that Yoshiki "[does] music" to "exorcise demons — and then exorcise with demons."

All director Stephen Kijak's frustrated attempts at getting into Yoshiki's head leave little time for viewers to hear much of what X Japan's music actually sounds like. We never see X Japan performing for more than a few seconds at once, making it hard to know what Yoshiki means when he describes the group's style as simultaneously "very hard" and "very soft."

Die-hard X Japan fans may enjoy seeing Yoshiki talk about his past, but everyone else will leave We Are X wondering who X Japan is, and why Marilyn Manson doesn't understand how exorcisms work.

We Are X
Directed by Stephen Kijak
Drafthouse Films
Opens November 4, Alamo Drafthouse

