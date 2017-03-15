menu

Syfy's New Movie "Atomica" Is Playing in Theaters, but Don't Be Fooled — It's Still Syfy

Crusading Doc "Betting on Zero" Showcases the Long Fight Against a Pyramid Scheme


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Syfy's New Movie "Atomica" Is Playing in Theaters, but Don't Be Fooled — It's Still Syfy

Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 1 p.m.
By Chris Packham
Syfy's New Movie "Atomica" Is Playing in Theaters, but Don't Be Fooled — It's Still SyfyEXPAND
A A

Syfy got its money's worth — and more — in the first three seasons of Battlestar Galactica. But that show was a huge, Peabody Award–winning anomaly; the network's standard m.o. is spending as close to zero as possible on its productions, and there's nothing more dollar store than Syfy's original movies.

Atomica's slapdash script is a hasty aggregation of screenwriting and science fiction clichés, barely feature-length and possibly written over a single weekend. The scenes are as heavily padded as a Nebraska Furniture Mart sectional, mostly by Dominic Monaghan talking. The tracts of conversational real estate he occupies are vast, his janitor character spinning out long, uninteresting yarns delivered without edits, rehearsal, or basic respect for other people's schedules.

Film Details

Atomica (Deep Burial)

NR SciFi/Fantasy
More Info

Nuclear engineer Abby (Sarah Habel) — whose "radiation suit" is, hilariously, a motorcycle racing helmet — is dispatched to a nuclear power facility in the desert that has become mysteriously inoperative. Its skeleton-crew staff consists of the janitor and a reclusive nuclear scientist played by Tom Sizemore.

Of the two name-brand leads, only Monaghan, as the future HVAC technician or whatever, has significant screen time; Sizemore doesn't show up until mid-film, and then — seriously — delivers the majority of his performance from the comfort of a cozy bed. Plot point, or Sizemore contract demand? That question is more interesting than the film's limp mysteries: Where did the rest of the crew go? Why is the plant offline? Why is Monaghan such a creep-o? The bizarre story deltas include moments like Abby catching him watching her shower, but immediately engaging him in shoptalk and coffee in the next scene. In the futuristic year 2025, the human resources department has no power over harassment. 

Atomica
Directed by Dagen Merrill
Syfy Films
Opens March 17, Cinema Village
Available on demand

Chris Packham
Chris Packham is a freelance writer and editor in New York.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >