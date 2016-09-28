menu

The Dopes Saying the Movies Are Dead Haven't Seen the Moving, Tender 'A Man Called Ove'

Here's the Arctic Road Trip NASA Took to Prep for a Real Journey to Mars


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Dopes Saying the Movies Are Dead Haven't Seen the Moving, Tender 'A Man Called Ove'

Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at 6:15 a.m.
By Nick Schager
The Dopes Saying the Movies Are Dead Haven't Seen the Moving, Tender 'A Man Called Ove'EXPAND
A A

Movies about grumpy old men learning to lighten up thanks to colorful neighbors are hardly novel. And yet A Man Called Ove (based on Fredrik Backman's 2012 novel) works its well-worn conceit to effective heartstring-tugging effect.

Ove (Rolf Lassgård) is a "nit-picking obstructionist" widower who polices his tiny town like a tyrant and is desperate to kill himself so he can be reunited with his late, beloved wife, Sonja (Ida Engvoll). Those suicidal plans are constantly interrupted by his community's residents, most notably a just-moved-in family of four led by Iranian-born Parvaneh (Bahar Pars), who shrugs off Ove's nastiness with preternatural bigheartedness.

Film Details

A Man Called Ove (En Man Som Heter Ove)

PG-13 Comedy 116 min.
More Info

As Ove's icy exterior begins to thaw, writer-director Hannes Holm gives us lengthy flashbacks to Ove's youth with his own widowered father and to his marriage to Sonja — alternately sorrowful and joyous incidents that deepen the character, casting his senior-citizen gruffness as the natural byproduct of accumulated experience.

It's never in doubt that the film is headed in an uplifting direction, but whether through Ove and Parvaneh's relationship, his and lifelong friend Rune's (Börje Lundberg) rivalry (rooted in their respective allegiance to Saab and Volvo cars), or Ove's role in a young Muslim boy's coming out, A Man Called Ove — preaching tolerant togetherness as the key to happiness — earns its sentimentality by striking a delicate balance between barking-mad comedy and syrupy melodrama.

A Man Called Ove
Written and directed by Hannes Holm
Music Box Films
Opens September 30, Paris Theatre and Angelika Film Center

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
City Cinemas Paris Theatre
More Info
More Info

4 W. 58th St.
New York, NY 10019

www.theparistheatre.com

miles
Angelika Film Center New York
More Info
More Info

18 W. Houston St.
New York, NY 10012

212-995-2000

www.angelikafilmcenter.com/nyc

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Village Voice, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >